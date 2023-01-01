OKLAHOMA CITY — The Texas Woman's basketball rang in the new year with its sixth Lone Star Conference win over Oklahoma Christian on Sunday afternoon.
TWU (11-1, 6-0) remains undefeated in conference action to start 2023, after defeating OC (1-10, 1-6) 76-67 on the road.
Despite struggling from the 3-point line, the Pioneers shot 48.9% from the field to maintain a strong upside throughout the game.
The Pioneers were led in the game by a dominating post performance from Ashley Ingram.
Ingram, who was doubled on most possessions, utilized her quick post moves to go 5-9 from the field. Additionally, because she was often double-teamed, Ingram was able to find open teammates and distribute the ball well, recording three assists in the game.
As the Pioneers' leading scorer, Ingram finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. She also went 100% from the free throw line, 12 of 12, for the second game in a row.
Narrowly behind Ingram in points, TWU's Scout Huffman used her sharp-shooter abilities to knock down timely jumpers down the stretch. Huffman scored a season-high 17 points on 7-10 shooting from the field. She also went 3-3 from the free throw line and filled the stat sheet, recording five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.
Jada Celsur and Brielle Woods rounded out the Pioneers' double-digit scoring with 10 points each.
Woods started out the game hot, scoring all 10 of her points in the first two quarters. As a point guard, she impacted the game on the defensive end to create offense for the Pioneers. Woods grabbed seven rebounds and led TWU with two steals on the afternoon.
On the reverse side, Celsur came alive in clutch time for TWU. She scored eight of her 10 points in the final quarter of action, including a huge 3-pointer to give the Pioneers a nine-point lead with six minutes left in the game.
TWU recorded two quarters with 20 or more points, scoring 24 points in the second quarter and 23 points in the fourth.
In the win, Ngozi Obineke finished with six points, two rebounds and one steal. Jordan Jackson added five points and a season-high three assists on the afternoon.
Ariyanna Hines recorded four points and tied her season high in rebounds with four. Hines also impacted the game with one assist, one steal and one block.
Moyer rounded out the scoring with two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal.
The Pioneers improved to 6-0 in LSC action, 5-0 on the road and 11-1 on the season.
After a monthlong road trip, TWU returns home for LSC play in 2023. The Pioneers will face St. Mary's at home on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.