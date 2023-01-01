TWU Pioneers Logo

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Texas Woman's basketball rang in the new year with its sixth Lone Star Conference win over Oklahoma Christian on Sunday afternoon.

TWU (11-1, 6-0) remains undefeated in conference action to start 2023, after defeating OC (1-10, 1-6) 76-67 on the road.

