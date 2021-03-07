Avery Williams went 3-for-6 in the opener, while Taylor Goulet drove in four runs as the Texas Woman’s University softball team (3-6, 2-2 Lone Star Conference) won an 11-inning thriller over UT Permian Basin (3-11, 1-3) by the score of 10-9 before falling 6-3 in the nightcap of a doubleheader split on Sunday at Dianne Baker Field.
The Pioneers opened scoring on a sacrifice fly by Tara Solomon in the third inning, and then extended the advantage to 4-0 in the fourth as Taylor Goulet’s RBI grounder plated a run and an error on the play allowed two more runs to score.
However, UTPB charged back, hanging six runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to take a commanding 9-4 advantage.
The Pioneers rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Williams’ two-run single pulled the Pioneers to within 9-5. Then, with two outs, a bases-loaded walk to Alexys Ginegaw made the game 9-6, and Taylor Goulet followed with a three-run double to knot the game at 9-9, sending the contest to extra innings.
TWU threatened in the 10th but was unable to score a run, stranding two. In the 11th inning, a leadof single by Williams set the table. After she was bunted over to second, Paige Tamayo’s single through the left side put runners at the corners, and an RBI single by Ginegaw plated the winning run.
Williams’ three hits led the Pioneers, while Tamayo, Goulet, Ginegaw, and Leah Deaver had two hits apiece in the win. Jalee McDonald (1-2) got the win in relief, tossing six innings and scattering six hits, allowing three runs, one earned.
In the nightcap, the Falcons jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the third inning. TWU responded in the fourth with an RBI single by Cecily Rodriguez, but UTPB matched that run in the top of the fifth with an RBI grounder. Tamayo hit a two-run homer in the fifth that pulled the Pioneers to within 6-3, but TWU would not score again as UTPB held on to salvage the doubleheader split.
Tatum Quaker took the loss after scattering nine hits over seven innings and allowing six runs, three earned, walking two and fanning 11.
The Pioneers hit the road for an eight-game swing, with their next games scheduled for Friday, March 12 at St. Edward’s. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.