Texas Woman's softball swept Southeastern Oklahoma State on Wednesday night for the Pioneers' first win against the Savage Storm since 2010.
In Game 1, the Pioneers (19-19, 11-16) held the Savage Storm (19-16, 13-4) to a run-rule victory, 9-1. This is the Pioneers' second early finish resulting in a victory this season. The Pioneers went to battle in Game 2 and weathered the storm through eight innings for the win, 5-4.
Several Pioneers were heavy hitters and produced 10 hits in Game 1. Leading the Pioneers from the plate were Alyssa LeBlanc (3-for-3) and Avery Boley (3-for-3). Tylar Lane, Hannah Schnettler, Missy Wise and Kennedy Marlow recorded one hit each.
LeBlanc (12-8) pitched all five innings for the Pioneers, striking out 12 batters. LeBlanc also broke the TWU record for most strikeouts in a single season, after striking out two batters in the first inning. The former record, set by Carly Case in 2010, was 185. After Thursday night, LeBlanc has 197 total strikeouts on the season.
The Savage Storm started Game 2 with a vengeance. The Pioneers trailed early in the first inning as Southeastern added three runs on two doubles and an error.
The Savage Storm held TWU scoreless in the first inning, but the Pioneers found their offensive fire in the second.
The Pioneers stole the show in the bottom of the seventh. Makana Morton faced two outs, but she had one runner on third. In clutch fashion, Morton singled to right field for Kate Franz to score the game-winning run, and the fans at Dianne Baker Field erupted in cheers.
In the circle, Allison Gonzalez (1-2) allowed one run and seven hits and struck out five batters for a total of 89 pitches. In a game-changing substitution, LeBlanc (12-8) became the closer and threw for the final inning of the night, recording the win for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers now turn their attention to Oklahoma Christian for their next Lone Star Conference matchup. On Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dianne Baker Field, Game 1 will kick off their three-game series, followed by a doubleheader Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.