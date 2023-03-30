TWU Pioneers Logo

Texas Woman's softball swept Southeastern Oklahoma State on Wednesday night for the Pioneers' first win against the Savage Storm since 2010.

In Game 1, the Pioneers (19-19, 11-16) held the Savage Storm (19-16, 13-4) to a run-rule victory, 9-1. This is the Pioneers' second early finish resulting in a victory this season. The Pioneers went to battle in Game 2 and weathered the storm through eight innings for the win, 5-4.

0
0
0
0
0