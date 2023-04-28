twu softball

Texas Woman's softball team cruise past Western New Mexico in game one, 5-0, Thursday evening at Dianne Baker Field.

Texas Woman's (24-27, 16-24) cruise past Western New Mexico (8-40, 6-34) in game one, 5-0, Thursday evening at Dianne Baker Field.

The Pioneers began the series with a night filled with laughter, hugs and farewells as the graduating class of 2023 took the field for their final home game series. Kelsie Briggs, Avery Boley, and student manager Brooklyn Goines were recognized for their contributions to TWU softball and the long-lasting memories they made on each of their teammates.

