Texas Woman's (24-27, 16-24) cruise past Western New Mexico (8-40, 6-34) in game one, 5-0, Thursday evening at Dianne Baker Field.
The Pioneers began the series with a night filled with laughter, hugs and farewells as the graduating class of 2023 took the field for their final home game series. Kelsie Briggs, Avery Boley, and student manager Brooklyn Goines were recognized for their contributions to TWU softball and the long-lasting memories they made on each of their teammates.
Five Pioneers earned hits tonight including Kennedy Marlow, Tylar Lane, Avery Boley, Alexys Ginegaw and Cristyna Del Hierro to aide in their victory over the Mustangs.
Starting pitcher Alyssa LeBlanc (16-11) held the Mustangs scoreless to open the first inning. The Pioneers proceeded to the bottom of the first inning where Marlow immediately took base after being walked. Then, advanced to second on the steal, leaving the Mustangs on high alert.
Tylar Lane initiated the scoring with a double to left center to bring Marlow home. The Mustangs trailed 1-0 going into the second inning and were left scoreless for the remainder of the night.
The Pioneers wouldn't see another run until the bottom of the third, when Marlow scores on a passed ball, to lead the Mustangs 2-0.
Alyssa LeBlanc continued to hold the Mustangs scoreless from the circle and went on to score a run for the Pioneers in the bottom of the fifth off a single to right center from Avery Boley to record the RBI.
The Pioneers tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning after the Mustangs made multiple fielding errors, allowing Kristin Rodriguez and Ciana Rodriguez to score unearned, ending the series opener 5-0.
Offensively, the Pioneers were led by Marlow scoring two runs, one hit, and stealing two bases. As a team the Pioneers recorded 21 putouts, as Delaney Boley with nine putouts and Avery Boley with seven putouts led the charge defensively.
LeBlanc threw 85 pitches over the course of six innings and recorded nine strikeouts. In the final inning, Kelsie Briggs was brought in as relief for a single inning to close the series opener.
The Pioneers are set to return to Dianne Baker Field Friday, April 28 in a Lone Star Conference double-header to close out the series. Game two will begin at 11 a.m. followed by game three at 1 p.m. for the series finale.
