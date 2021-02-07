Isabel Goyco set a new career high on bars, Madeline Gose hit new highs on vault and beam, and Paige Stuyniski hit a career high on beam while tying her previous career high on bars. The Texas Woman’s University gymnastics team turned in their top all-around performance of the season to date, scoring 195.125 points to finish first against Air Force (192.625) and Centenary (186.725) on Sunday inside the Gold Dome.
“Tonight’s performance was a great way to build on our meet from a week ago,” head coach Lisa Bowerman said. “The team started out strong and confident on bars and really set the tone for the rest of the night. I’m so proud of how this team is using every opportunity they are given.”
Goyco tied for the event title with her 9.825 on bars, while Stuyniski’s 9.800 mark placed her third. Mara Johnson set a season high with a 9.700, while Maddie Griffith evened Johnson’s score as the two were part of a three-way tie for fifth.
Gose’s and Stuyniski posted matching career-high 9.825s on beam to finish in a three-way tie for first, while Alix Pierce evened her previous career-high of 9.800 to tie for fourth. Daisy Woodring and Domi Bonzagni hit matching 9.775s to tie for sixth, with Bonzagni’s mark representing her season high in the event.
Gose tied for another event title on floor, scoring 9.825 and finishing just ahead of Goyco’s 9.800. Bonzagni tied for fifth at 9.7825, while Stuyniski scored a 9.700 to finish in seventh.
TWU closed on vault with Woodring claiming an outright title with a 9.800, tying her season-high mark, while Gose set another career-high with a 9.775 to finish second in the event. Steelie King tied for fourth with a 9.725, while Bonzagni and Johnson both scored matching 9.700s to tie for seventh.
Bonzagni finished second in the all-around with a 39.125 score.
TWU returns to action this Saturday, February 13, at the Metroplex Challenge in Fort Worth, facing off against Oklahoma, Iowa State, and Centenary.