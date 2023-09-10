Four was the magic number at Pioneer Soccer Park on Saturday afternoon.
In game No. 4 for the Texas Woman's soccer team, the Pioneers won their fourth game in a row and scored four goals in the 4-0 win against Southern Nazarene.
TWU (4-0) handed SNU (2-1-1) its first loss of the 2023 season and did not allow SNU to score a goal — also a first occurrence this season for the Crimson Storm.
It was the Pioneers’ third game in five days, and they remained undefeated on the week and the season.
"I am really proud of how our team was able to get a third win in five days," TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. "What we accomplished this week was not easy, especially in this heat. I love the all-in mentality our team has put into rehab, recovery and nutrition — that has really given us the ability to go out and perform at a high level."
The Pioneers controlled the game from the kickoff, taking five shots, including two on frame, within the first 15 minutes of action.
At the 16-minute mark, Dylann Vollaro subbed in for Sierra McCormick and immediately made an impact within two minutes of being on the pitch. Finding a lane down the left side, Vollaro dribbled through defenders, did a give-and-go pass with Alyssa Striker at the top of the 18, saw an opening and placed the ball perfectly into the right corner of the net.
It was Vollaro’s first goal of the season and second of her career. With the assist, Striker has recorded points in every TWU soccer game this season.
Just two minutes later, Bailee Radney received the ball on the left side and dribbled into space at the top of the 18. Then she drove the ball into the upper left of the net past the hands of the keeper for her second career goal and TWU's second goal of the game.
The goals would not stop there. At the 41-minute mark, Rachel Ryter extended the Pioneers' lead to three after hitting a shot into the bottom left corner off an assist from Giselle Gutierrez — her first assist of the season.
Amanda Farris saved an SNU attempt right before halftime to maintain the clean sheet for the first 45, as the Pioneers went into halftime with the 3-0 advantage.
After halftime, the Pioneers would record two shots to open the half before connecting on their fourth goal of the game in the 63rd minute.
Off a TWU corner kick, Bri Luna found Ryter open on the back post, and Ryter placed her header perfectly out of the reach of SNU's keeper. Ryter's second goal of the game marked a career-high two goals in a game for the freshman.
With the win, the Pioneers are the only team in the Lone Star Conference that is 4-0 and just one of two teams (the other being Dallas Baptist) to still be undefeated with no ties on the season. TWU also ranks second in the LSC in shots on goal, averaging 9.75 per game and first in points with 28 total and averaging seven per game.
The Pioneers will go on the road for their next game against Harding in Searcy, Arkansas, on Thursday at 6 p.m.
