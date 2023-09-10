TWU vs. Southern Nazarene

Erica Brelove (12) and the Pioneers have not conceded a goal in the last three games.

 Cody Grubbs/TWU sports information

Four was the magic number at Pioneer Soccer Park on Saturday afternoon.

In game No. 4 for the Texas Woman's soccer team, the Pioneers won their fourth game in a row and scored four goals in the 4-0 win against Southern Nazarene.

