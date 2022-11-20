The Texas Woman’s basketball team recorded their first wire-to-wire win of the season on Saturday afternoon over Southeastern Oklahoma State, 72-63.
TWU (4-1) led by as much as 15 points in their Saturday afternoon game against Southeastern (1-3). The Pioneers are undefeated in their games played at the Ashbrook Classic, hosted by Midwestern State University, dating back to 2014.
The Pioneers set the tone early in the first quarter with their effort on the defensive side of the ball. Less than a minute into the game, TWU forced the Savage Storm into a shot clock violation.
After establishing the tone on defense, TWU then attacked on offense with aggression as well, starting the game off on a 9-0 run. While TWU has struggled shooting from downtown to start the season, they connected on the long-range shots today, including a three by Sadie Moyer and Brielle Woods during the first quarter scoring run.
While Southeastern tried to find their footing offensively, the Pioneers gave them little to no space to work with and locked down their attempts on offense. TWU held the Savage Storm to just seven points in the first quarter, heading into the second with a nine-point lead, 16-7.
Despite struggling in the first quarter, Southeastern regained their momentum and cut the Pioneers’ lead to just one point at the 5:21 mark in the second quarter. Nevertheless, a three by Woods and a pair of made free throws by Jada Celsur pushed the Pioneers back up by six.
With two minutes left in the half, the Pioneers’ six-point lead was quickly cut to one after back-to-back threes and a layup by Southeastern’s Holli Lindley to close the half.
While TWU went into halftime with just a one point lead, they returned to the third quarter with an on-fire intensity.
Keslyn King started off the scoring just 30 seconds into the third. Then, halfway through the quarter, the Pioneers went on a 10-0 run to achieve their highest lead of the game at 15 points.
Moyer was the catalyst for the run, hitting back-to-back three pointers. After her second three, a steal by Celsur resulted in an Ashley Ingram layup. On the next offensive possession, Ingram connected on a pair of free throws to close the 10-point Pioneer run.
Free throws really were a huge difference in the game, as the Pioneers shot 39 free throws and made 29, which was a huge testament to the level of aggression the Pioneers used to attack the basket.
After closing the third quarter with a 10 point lead, the Pioneers almost settled too much, allowing Southeastern to come with four at the four minute mark of the final quarter.
While Southeastern’s Briley Moon tried to rally her team back with her dangerous reverse layup, the Pioneers buckled down on double teaming Moon and pushed the lead back to nine off a three by Celsur with 2:42 on the clock.
In the final two minutes of action, TWU never let the Savage Storm get closer than seven, closing out the game with four made free throws (two from Moyer and two from Woods) to win by nine points.
Moyer led the Pioneers with a season high 19-point performance, including three made threes and going a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line.
Scout Huffman added 12 points and four rebounds in the win, followed by a pair of 11-point performances from King and Woods.
Ashley Ingram finished with eight points and a season high nine rebounds. On the boards, King also grabbed a season high six rebounds.
Celsur also recorded a career night in the win, finishing with a career high eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. She also was perfect from the free throw line (two-of-two) to finish with five points.
“Today personified a true total team effort,” TWU Assistant Coach Conner Gurley said. “From the energy on the bench to the effort on the court, every player stepped up and was successful tonight.”
TWU will be back in action after the Thanksgiving holiday in Kitty Magee Arena on Saturday, November 30 against Henderson State at 2 p.m. Admission is free.