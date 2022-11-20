TWU Pioneers Logo

The Texas Woman’s basketball team recorded their first wire-to-wire win of the season on Saturday afternoon over Southeastern Oklahoma State, 72-63.

TWU (4-1) led by as much as 15 points in their Saturday afternoon game against Southeastern (1-3). The Pioneers are undefeated in their games played at the Ashbrook Classic, hosted by Midwestern State University, dating back to 2014.

