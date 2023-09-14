TWU soccer

Giselle Gutierrez scored her first career goal to lead the Pioneers to a 1-0 win over Harding on Thursday.

 Cody Grubbs/TWU

SEARCY, Ark. — With a 1-0 win over Harding on Thursday night, the Texas Woman’s soccer team officially recorded the best start in the 21-year history of the program.

Dating back to the program’s first soccer game in 2002, the Pioneers have never started a season 5-0. The former best start was when the Pioneers opened the season 4-0 in 2016.

