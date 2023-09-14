SEARCY, Ark. — With a 1-0 win over Harding on Thursday night, the Texas Woman’s soccer team officially recorded the best start in the 21-year history of the program.
Dating back to the program’s first soccer game in 2002, the Pioneers have never started a season 5-0. The former best start was when the Pioneers opened the season 4-0 in 2016.
TWU (5-0) broke the record with a close 1-0 win over Harding (2-3) on the road.
“I’m really proud of how our team gutted out a win today,” TWU coach Babak Abouzar said Thursday. “Tonight wasn’t our best performance, but we stayed the course and found a way to get the result. Harding played well and made things difficult for us. A lot of our success tonight goes to our subs and our bench. We had key players come in and change the game. Our bench was also loud and very supportive. Those are the small things that make the biggest difference.”
On their way to the 1-0 victory, the Pioneers also maintained their fourth clean sheet in a row, as Pioneers’ goalkeeper Amanda Farris claimed her third shutout of the season. Farris and the Pioneers’ backline have only allowed one goal in their first five games. On Thursday against the Bisons, the backline of Rylee Avery, Erica Brelove, Hayley Masoner and Karis Hickey allowed just seven shots and only two made it on frame.
Farris tops the leader board in three Lone Star Conference categories: goals against average (1), saves (15) and shutouts per game (3).
TWU ranks first in the LSC in goals allowed with only one across five games.
With the undefeated streak on the season, the Pioneers are currently one of just 13 programs in Division II who are still undefeated. Additionally, TWU remains the only undefeated LSC team with no ties on the season.
The Pioneers will close out their nonconference schedule on the road on Saturday at Ouachita Baptist at 1 p.m.
