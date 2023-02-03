TWU Pioneers Logo

CONROE — Texas Woman's softball team began the season at the DII Spring Invitational against Cal Poly Humboldt with a 5-1 loss at Scrap Yard Sports.

After being rated No. 10 in the Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll, the Pioneers suited up for the first game of the 2023 season.

