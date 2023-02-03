CONROE — Texas Woman's softball team began the season at the DII Spring Invitational against Cal Poly Humboldt with a 5-1 loss at Scrap Yard Sports.
After being rated No. 10 in the Lone Star Conference Preseason Poll, the Pioneers suited up for the first game of the 2023 season.
The Jacks opened the afternoon at bat, as Jalee McDonald recorded her first strikeout of the season. There was no luck at the plate for the Jacks in the first inning. However, the Pioneers plated their first and only run, scored by Kennedy Marlow.
The Pioneers took the lead by one to open the top of the second. The Jacks responded by challenging the Pioneer defense. After a strikeout from Ramirez forced by McDonald, Harris singled to right field, allowing Ingram to take second.
The Pioneers swapped pitcher McDonald for Alyssa LeBlanc and closed the top of the second with a grounder straight to LeBlanc.
Two hits were recorded for the Pioneers, including a single to center field by Delaney Boley and a hit to right field by Missy Wise, allowing Boley to advance to second.
Ultimately, it was the top of the third inning that got the best of the Pioneers. The Jacks scored four runs in the top of the third to take the lead.
Looking for a change of pace, McDonald took the mound to register three more strikeouts, one in the fifth inning and two in the sixth inning.
A last-ditch effort in the top of the seventh to keep the Jacks from scoring resulted in Saltos taking third after a high driven ball to the infield led the Jacks to scoring one additional run.
Kristen Rodriguez made an attempt in the bottom of seventh and stole second on a foul ball to first base.
