Coach and team cheering on
Texas Woman's University wrestling coach Randi Miller, left, and the Pioneers support their fellow wrestlers throughout Saturday's matches. 

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

The crowd cheered as the Texas Woman’s University wrestling team faced Schreiner University and Colorado Mesa on Saturday evening in the Pioneers' first tri-dual meet at Kitty Magee Arena, led by a coach who says she wanted to be part of the program's inaugural season to help female wrestlers in a sport dominated by coaches who are men.

In TWU’s inaugural wrestling season, student-athletes and coaches are aiming to be pioneers in the sport.

TWU's wrestling team: Tri-dual meet, Dec. 3

The Texas Woman's wrestling team hosted its first tri-dual match against Schreiner University and Colorado Mesa at Kitty Magee Arena on Saturd…

TWU wrestlers stand up to to get introduced before their match Sunday. 

TWU wrestlers stand up to to get introduced before their match Saturday. 

Texas Woman's wrestling team hosted its first tri-dual match at Kitty Magee Arena on Saturday evening, taking on athletes from Schreiner Unive…

Texas Woman's University wrestler Chanya Tipmanee wrestles against Schreiner University's Cristal De Santiago on Saturday evening at Kitty Mag…

Texas Woman's University wrestling coach Randi Miller, left, and the Pioneers support their fellow wrestlers throughout Saturday's matches. 

Texas Woman's University wrestler Chanya Tipmanee wrestles against Schreiner University's Cristal De Santiago on Saturday evening at Kitty Mag…

TWU Pioneer Kira Phillips wrestles Schreiner University's Mackayla Rosales at Kitty Magee Arena on Saturday evening, Dec. 3, 2022. 

Texas Woman's wrestling team hosted its first tri-dual match at Kitty Magee Arena on Saturday evening, taking on athletes from Schreiner Unive…

TWU Pioneer Shean'Areial "Nari" Miller won against Schreiner University's Camryn Tresler on Saturday evening, Dec. 3, 2022. This season marks …

TWU Pioneer Aubrey Yauger wrestles against Schreiner University's Victoria Craft at Kitty Magee Arena on Saturday evening, Dec. 3, 2022. 

Texas Woman's wrestling team hosted its first tri-dual match at Kitty Magee Arena on Saturday evening, taking on athletes from Schreiner University and Colorado Mesa University.

Video coverage: TWU wrestling

TWU wrestlers stand up to to get introduced before their match Sunday. 

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

