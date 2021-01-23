Kam Daily led the way with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, but TWU came up just short in a defensive struggle, falling 46-37 to Midwestern State on Saturday at Kitty Magee Arena.
The first 10 minutes of the game foretold an offensive battle, with MSU (7-2, 6-2 Lone Star Conference) jumping out to a 15-8 lead with 3:28 to play. However, TWU (0-3, 0-2 Lone Star Conference) fought back and cut the deficit to 16-15 with 1:52 remaining in the quarter, and that margin held until the end of the quarter.
The scoring drought for both teams extended for more than three minutes into the second quarter, when TWU broke the ice with a Ma’K’La Woods jumper that saw TWU take its first lead of the contest at 17-16 with 6:45 to go until half. MSU’s Frances King answered with a 3-pointer just under a minute later to help MSU reclaim its lead, but a Scout Huffman fast-break jumper knotted the game at 19 with 4:28 to play. The teams traded baskets and stops down the stretch, with Midwestern State taking a 22-21 advantage into the half.
MSU held a slight edge through the third quarter, but with 4:05 to play, Daily hit a jumper that put the Pioneers ahead 28-27. MSU answered with a bucket on its next possession to reclaim the lead, opening a 7-0 run over the next three minutes to extend the Mustangs’ lead to 34-28 with just over a minute to play in the quarter.
TWU pulled to within five with just over a minute left in the contest but was forced to foul, and MSU took advantage of its trips to the charity stripe to extend its lead in the final minute of the game.
MSU outshot TWU 32.6% to 28.3% from the floor, despite hot starts for both teams in the opening quarter, when MSU shot 66.7% and TWU shot 42.8%. The Pioneers held a 34-32 rebounding edge, but MSU held a 14-12 advantage in points off turnovers and an 11-5 advantage in fast-break points. Points in the paint were even at 14, while TWU held a 9-2 advantage in second-chance baskets.
The Pioneers are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday when they host Oklahoma Christian in a 2 p.m. game at Kitty Magee Arena.