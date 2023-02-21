The Texas Woman's softball team hit Game 1 and Game 2 out of the park not once, not twice, but five times Tuesday, registering five home runs to beat Texas A&M International twice. The Pioneers ended the first game 8-0 in the fifth inning and closed out Game 2 at 8-3 over the Dustdevils (7-8).
Beads, beignets and cheer filled Dianne Baker Field on Tuesday afternoon, as the Pioneers (8-4) left the Dustdevils stumped to mark a season high in home runs, runs scored and RBIs.
The Pioneers opened Game 1 with Alyssa LeBlanc on the mound. As the Dustdevils got off early with a single to right center, the Pioneers refused to let them get far and captured an out at first base. LeBlanc handled the rest and was quick to strike out two more Dustdevils.
After a hit by pitch in the bottom of the second, Avery Boley took first. Makana Morton hit a single down right field, giving Boley a chance to advance to third. The bases were loaded after Alexys Ginegaw walked to first. An additional walk from the Dustdevils brought Ciana Rodriguez to first and gave the Pioneers their first run of the day.
A home run from LeBlanc out to left center brought Tylar Lane home and added two runs to the Pioneers scoreboard.
The Dustdevils laid it on thick in the fourth inning. Trying desperately to score, they were immediately shut down by the Pioneer defense.
The Pioneers scored three runs in the fourth inning. The first run came from Rodriguez. After Rodriguez stole second, Lane singled to center field for Rodriguez to bring it home. With a second home run from LeBlanc, Boley was right behind her and banged one out to center field to close Game 1 in five innings.
The Dustdevils made a strong attempt in Game 2 to force a split. With runs in the second and third inning, the Pioneers trailed the Dustdevils by two.
Kelsie Briggs (3-1) was the opening pitcher for the second game, while Jalee McDonald (1-0) closed out the final two innings for the Pioneers.
Rodriguez and Missy Wise refused to miss out on the action. A hit down the infield line sent Rodriguez home. Wise with a homer out to left field brought Kate Franz home in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Pioneers went on a scoring run shortly after Wise's homer. Ginegaw, Kennedy Marlow and Lane each scored in the fifth inning. To close Game 2, Marlow singled straight to the pitcher but managed to get on first. After stealing second Marlow advanced to third on an error from the Dustdevils catcher. Boley stepped up to the plate and was sure to bring Marlow home, ending the game 8-3.
At the plate, the Pioneers recorded 42 at-bats in total — 18 in Game 2 and 24 at-bats in Game 2.
Of the five home runs scored this afternoon by the Pioneers, Rodriguez registered her first career home run in game two.
The Pioneers are back Wednesday at noon against the Dustdevils in Game 3 of the series at Dianne Baker Field.
