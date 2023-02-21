TWU Pioneers Logo

The Texas Woman's softball team hit Game 1 and Game 2 out of the park not once, not twice, but five times Tuesday, registering five home runs to beat Texas A&M International twice. The Pioneers ended the first game 8-0 in the fifth inning and closed out Game 2 at 8-3 over the Dustdevils (7-8).

Beads, beignets and cheer filled Dianne Baker Field on Tuesday afternoon, as the Pioneers (8-4) left the Dustdevils stumped to mark a season high in home runs, runs scored and RBIs.

