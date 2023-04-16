TWU Pioneers Logo

On Sunday afternoon at Dianne Baker Field, the Texas Woman's softball team fell to Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-0, to end their Lone Star Conference series 2-1.

The Javelinas (22-19,19-14) riddled the Pioneers scoreless Sunday afternoon, leaving TWU (22-25, 14-22) with only three hits.

