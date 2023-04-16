On Sunday afternoon at Dianne Baker Field, the Texas Woman's softball team fell to Texas A&M-Kingsville 3-0, to end their Lone Star Conference series 2-1.
The Javelinas (22-19,19-14) riddled the Pioneers scoreless Sunday afternoon, leaving TWU (22-25, 14-22) with only three hits.
Alyssa LeBlanc (14-10) was the starting pitcher for the Pioneers and threw for a complete game. In 146 pitches, she tallied 10 strikeouts and five walks. LeBlanc held the Javelinas to only two hits, while TAMUK capitalized and scored three runs to cap the series.
In Game 1 on Saturday, the Pioneers dominated the Javelinas in a walk-off victory, 2-1. In the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, the Javelinas returned to defeat the Pioneers 7-1.
In Sunday's eventful third inning, the Javelinas made it to first and second base off a single to the pitcher, followed by a fielder's choice. The next single from the Javelinas went straight to the Pioneers center field for an error, allowing TAMUK to score its first run.
With base runners on second and third, the Javelinas loaded the bases on a walk. In a deep fly out to right field, the Pioneers trailed the Javelinas 2-0.
Attempting to prevent the Javelinas from stealing second, catcher Delaney Boley threw to second, hoping to get the out — but in the same breath, the third base runner for the Javelinas was headed home. In a throw down to Delaney Boley, the Javelinas stole home to end the third inning 3-0.
Delaney Boley led the Pioneers in putouts with 10. Alexys Ginegaw and Hannah Schnettler claimed three putouts each.
From the plate, Tylar Lane, Avery Boley and Ginegaw recorded one hit each, while LeBlanc was intentionally walked four times.
This week, the Pioneers will travel to San Antonio for Lone Star Conference action at St. Mary's. The series kicks off Thursday with a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m., followed by Game 3 at noon Friday.
