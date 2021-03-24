Two goals in the first 11 minutes of the contest by Haley Ward and Jazmine Navarro set the tempo for TWU, and a game-winning penalty kick goal in the 54th minute by Lexi D’Abrosca provided the winning margin as the Pioneers held on for a 3-2 win over Midwestern State on Wednesday night at Pioneer Soccer Park.
“Proud of our team tonight! We came out of a 10-day quarantine on Monday and played today,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “That shows some resiliency. It was fitting that Lexi scored the game-winning goal on her senior day. She’s done so much for this program and university. We know she will continue to do big things in life.”
D’Abrosca’s four-year career was honored prior to the start of the evening’s game, and the Pioneers (2-1-0, 2-0-0 Lone Star Conference) wasted no time after the opening kickoff, getting on the board in the ninth minute on Ward’s third goal of the season, courtesy of an assist by Kaylee Rekieta.
Just over one minute later, Navarro found the net with a beautiful corner kick to give the Pioneers an early 2-0 advantage.
The lead held until the 39th minute, when Valentina Carvajal set up an Avery Lewis goal that pulled the Mustangs (1-5-1, 1-3-1) to within 2-1, and that score carried into halftime.
In the 54th minute, the Pioneers were awarded a penalty kick and D’Abrosca went top-shelf for her first goal of the season to give the Pioneers a 3-1 lead.
The lead shrunk to 3-2 in the 81st minute as Carvajal dished out her second assist of the game to Hannah Morrison, but the Pioneers held the line the remainder of the way to seal the victory.
Bailey Heffernon picked up the win in net after turning in three saves, as the Pioneers outshot MSU 13-5, while the margin in shots on goal was slightly closer — TWU had eight to MSU’s five. Corner kicks were even at four apiece.
The Pioneers close the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, hosting UT Tyler in a 6 p.m. matchup.