Kaia Saylor tied for a match high with 10 kills, Bailey Wozniak led all players with 19 assists and Abbie Sprague contributed 10 digs, but the Texas Woman’s volleyball team was unable to overcome UT Tyler’s efficient offensive effort, falling in three sets to the Patriots on Tuesday evening at Kitty Magee Arena.
UT Tyler (3-0, 3-0 Lone Star Conference) swept TWU (0-1, 0-1) 25-21, 25-20, 25-11.
The two teams matched up evenly offensively in the opening two sets, with UT Tyler holding a narrow .214 to .206 advantage in hitting percentage in the opening set with 10 kills and four errors. The two teams traded leads throughout the opening set, with UT Tyler taking a 9-6 advantage early in the set.
The Pioneers evened the set at 10-10 after a kill by Addison Mulroney and pulled ahead on an attack error by UT Tyler. As leads were traded, UT Tyler pulled away from a 17-17 tie, and would not trail again in the set.
The second set saw UT Tyler outhit TWU .297 to .211, but the set was a true back-and-forth affair with eight tie scores, the last coming at 19-19, when UT Tyler knotted the set on a kill. That point started a four-point run for the Patriots, who pulled ahead 22-19, and after a kill by Elizabeth Ugbaja brought the Pioneers to within 22-20, the Patriots locked down the set’s final three points to win the second set 25-20.
The Pioneers’ offensive production fell off in Set 3 while UT Tyler ramped up the offensive pressure, holding a .444 to .000 hitting advantage in the set. After TWU scored the opening point of the set, and held ties at 2-2 and 3-3, the Patriots pulled away to seal the match victory.
TWU had five blocks on the afternoon to UT Tyler’s four, while the teams were even with five aces apiece.
Mulroney and Lexi Williams turned in two aces apiece, while Wozniak, Trixie Oche and Monica Wood all had two block assists. Mulroney narrowly missed a double-double with her eight-kill, nine-dig performance.
The two teams will conclude this series with a 6 p.m. match Wednesday.