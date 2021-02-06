Sadie Moyer reached double figures with a 10-point evening, and the Texas Woman’s University basketball team (3-6, 3-5 Lone Star Conference) rallied late but was unable to overcome a slow start against No. 18 Texas A&M-Commerce (10-1, 10-0), falling 67-49 to the Lions on Saturday at Kitty Magee Arena.
The Lions opened the game on an 8-0 run and raced out to a 20-4 lead over the opening quarter, and TAMUC carried a 23-point (40-17) advantage into the half. The Pioneers closed strong in the fourth quarter despite having three players foul out, as TWU outscored the Lions 20-10 in the final quarter to cut the final deficit to 18 points.
Moyer led TWU with nine boards, four assists and one block on the afternoon, as TWU was outrebounded 48-32 and outshot 37.9% to 32.8% from the floor.
The Pioneers return to action on Monday and Tuesday at West Texas A&M. Both days’ games are set for a 5 p.m. start.