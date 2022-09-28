TWU Pioneers Logo

DALLAS — Under the lights at Dallas Baptist, the Texas Woman's soccer team battled against the No. 1 Patriots on Wednesday night.

TWU (1-6-3, 1-2-2) has not had many games under the lights in 2022. On Wednesday, the Pioneers relinquished one early goal per half to lose the Lone Star Conference matchup against DBU (7-0-1, 3-0-1) on the road.

