SAN ANGELO — In a 13-inning thriller against Angelo State, Texas Woman's fell 3-2 in Game 1 of their series on Tuesday.
Both teams riddled each other scoreless for nine innings after tying the ball game 1-1 in the second and fourth inning.
Although the results did not end in favor of the Pioneers, the unsung hero of the night was Alyssa LeBlanc. From the circle, LeBlanc pitched a total of 12 1/3 innings to break the TWU record for most innings pitched since 2009. The record was previously held by Carly Case with 10 pitched innings.
LeBlanc allowed seven hits, three runs and two errors on the night and limited the Rambelles to five walks. With a total of 223 pitches, LeBlanc ended the night holding the Lone Star Conference record for most strikeouts in a single game at 23 — trumping her previous record of 17 on Feb. 25 against Lubbock Christian.
In the first inning, the Pioneers had the opportunity to take the lead as LeBlanc advanced to third on a bunt from Tylar Lane.
The Rambelles opened the scoring after a home run to center field would put them ahead of the Pioneers.
Behind by one, the Pioneers never gave up swinging to open the top of the fourth. A double to right field from Delaney Boley, followed by a single from Lauren Trinh would put the Pioneers in prime scoring position.
Alexys Ginegaw recorded a much-needed RBI for the Pioneers to tie the ball game 1-1, as Delaney Boley added one run to the board.
For nine straight innings the Pioneers and the Rambelles were gridlocked. It wasn't until the top of the 13th inning when the Pioneers dug deep and scored their next run from Ciana Rodriguez, unearned after reaching first on an error from the Rambelles right fielder.
It was a game of endurance and the Pioneers stood firm, as this was the most innings the Pioneers have played in this season. To close Game 1, the Rambelles hit a single to the left side and scored due to a fielding error followed by an overhead double to the right field for ASU to score unearned.
As a team, the Pioneers were walked five times, registered six strikeouts and left 12 on base to cap the night.
The Pioneers will be back Wednesday against Angelo State to close the three-game series in doubleheader fashion. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.
