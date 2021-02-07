Sophomore Bailey Heffernon turned in three saves, while four different Pioneers notched shots, but the Texas Woman’s University soccer team was unable to break through the defensive pressure of the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (3-2), falling 1-0 in the Pioneers’ exhibition opener on Sunday at the Pioneer Soccer Park.
“It’s been over a year since we’ve been able to play a meaningful game,” head coach Babak Abouzar said. “It felt good to be back out on the field and have the opportunity to play a D1 team. Not the result we wanted, but there were some bright spots that we can build off of heading into conference. Abby Daniels and Maddy Harper had big performances for our team today. We’ll watch film from this game and look to keep getting better.”
Both teams had shot attempts in the opening minute that sailed right, and neither team managed a shot until the 15th minute. In the closing minutes of the half, Louisiana Tech’s Abigail Posthauer took a shot that caromed off the crossbar and took a Lady Techster bounce across the goal line for the lone goal of the game. Posthauer’s goal marked the only shot on goal of the entire half for either team.
Louisiana Tech managed three shots on goal in the second half, coming in the 52nd minute, the 56th minute and the 87th minute, all stopped by Heffernon. The Lady Techsters ratched up their own defensive pressure, holding TWU to just one shot in the second half.
The Pioneers will open their regular season on Wednesday, Feb. 17, hosting UT Tyler in a 6 p.m. matchup at the Pioneer Soccer Park.