SAN ANTONIO — Karlee Wickersham and Paige Tamayo both had three-hit afternoons, but the Texas Woman’s University softball team (4-9, 3-5 Lone Star Conference) dropped a pair of games at St. Mary’s (9-9, 5-3), falling 7-1 in the opener and 11-3 in the finale.
In the opener, Tamayo put the Pioneers on the board in the top of the third inning, but the Rattlers erupted in the fifth inning, plating six runs to take a commanding lead, and St. Mary’s added an insurance run in the sixth.
Six different Pioneers had hits in the game, but the St. Mary’s duo of Sara Robertson and Alex McLennan scattered those hits successfully, issuing no walks. Tatum Quaker fell to 2-4 on the season after scattering five hits in 4.1 innings of work and allowing five runs, two of which were earned, and fanning four. Jalee McDonald tossed 1.2 innings and allowed two unearned runs.
In the nightcap, St. Mary’s jumped ahead with three runs in the first before Tamayo hit a solo homer in the top of the second inning to pull TWU to within 3-1. St. Mary’s answered with a pair of runs in the second.
The Pioneers plated a pair of runs on sacrifice flies by Taylor Goulet and Cecily Rodriguez, but St. Mary’s continued the offensive onslaught and did not let TWU inch closer.
Wickersham and Tamayo had two hits apiece in the loss. Kelsie Briggs suffered the loss after going the distance for TWU.
The Pioneers again take to the road this coming weekend, traveling to UT Tyler and Texas A&M-Commerce on Friday and Sunday. Friday’s games begin at 4 p.m. while Sunday’s games begin at 1 p.m.