TWU lost two games to No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce on a sunny Sunday at Dianne Baker Field.
Gracelyn Taylor hit her first career triple and recorded an RBI in the Pioneers’ second game of the day.
The Lions (26-6, 11-1 Lone Star Conference) started the day out strong with two home runs in the first game, which they won 9-0 in five innings of play. In the second game, the Pioneers (8-15, 3-9) scored three runs but lost 10-3.
The Pioneers recorded one hit in Game 1. In the bottom of the third inning, Rubi Diaz, who made a successful diving grab in left field in the top of the third inning, channeled that same energy and hit a single to the pitcher.
Jules Malis (3-8) pitched three innings for the Pioneers, finishing with three strikeouts and just one walk.
TWU started to turn the tide in the second game. The Pioneers came out hot and scored the first run of the game to take an early 1-0 lead.
With Paige Tamayo on first base and Nya Brown on second base, Missy Wise struck out swinging at home, which gave Brown time to steal third. The pitcher threw the ball to the third baseman, so Tamayo went to steal second. With Tamayo taking the attention of the Lions infield, Brown sped past and stole home to score.
Following the first inning, TAMUC scored nine unanswered runs. In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Pioneers continued to battle and scored their second run of the game.
Diaz again stepped up big for the Pioneers. She hit a single to get on base. With two outs already on the board, Lily Wilson placed a perfect bunt on the left side to allow Diaz to advance. Then, the Lions’ first baseman mistimed the throw to second, so Diaz rounded third and scored the Pioneers’ second run of the day.
The Pioneers held the Lions scoreless in the top of the fifth.
Taylor showed her strength in the bottom of fifth inning, hitting a triple to the center field wall that allowed Tamayo to score.
The Lions scored one more run in the top of the sixth to make it a 10-3 game.
Kelsie Briggs (4-6) started in the circle for the Pioneers and was relieved by Jalee McDonald in the fourth inning. McDonald struck out three batters.
Taylor led the Pioneers on offense in the second game, recording two hits and one RBI. The Pioneers finished with seven hits.
TWU will go on the road next week for more Lone Star Conference action. They will travel to Lawton, Oklahoma, to play a doubleheader at Cameron University on Friday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.