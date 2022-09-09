TWU Pioneers Logo

Texas Woman's University's volleyball team defended Kitty Magee Arena on the first day of the Lone Star Conference Crossover.

TWU (7-3) swept Texas A&M International (7-3) at home in the first game of the Lone Star Conference Crossover. Following their big sweep of the Dustdevils, TWU rallied in Game 2 against Western New Mexico (1-9), defeating the Mustangs in four sets.

