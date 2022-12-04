Texas Woman's basketball is walking in a winning wonderland.
On Saturday afternoon at Kitty Magee Arena, TWU (7-1, 2-0) recorded its second 20-point win in Lone Star Conference play, defeating Cameron 85-63.
TWU ran out of the gate on fire against Cameron (2-5, 0-2), and the Pioneers never stopped pushing. For the first time this season, TWU scored 20 or more points in all four quarters of action.
In the first 30 seconds of action, Jada Celsur started off the game with a 3-pointer. Celsur's 3 kicked off a scoring barrage by the Pioneers, as they went on an 11-0 run.
That run featured three points by Sadie Moyer, a 3-pointer by Brielle Woods and a jumper by Ashley Ingram.
Cameron did not score its first points of the game until a 3-pointer with 5:32 left in the first quarter. After five unanswered points by Cameron, Jordan Jackson connected on a 3-pointer to put TWU back up by nine points.
The Pioneers would clear the 20-point mark in the first quarter at the 2:21 mark with a made free throw by Celsur. TWU entered the second quarter with a 12-point lead.
The second quarter started similar to the first with a Pioneers' basket. Ashley Ingram scored the layup to increase the Pioneers' lead to 14.
The closest Cameron came to the Pioneers was a seven-point gap with three minutes left in the half. However, TWU did not let Cameron's offensive surge last for very long, as the Pioneers buckled down on defense and pushed to head into halftime up by 20 points.
TWU hit their largest lead of the game, 27, twice in the third quarter. First, with 8:31 on the clock, Ngozi Obineke scored a layup with an assist from Woods. Then, after some back-and-forth scoring, the Pioneers found the 27-point lead again with four minutes remaining in the third off a free throw by Celsur.
With 22 total points scored in the third quarter, TWU headed into the final quarter of action with a 22-point lead, following a made layup by Jackson.
The fourth quarter was all Pioneers. TWU never trailed by more than 19 in the final 10 minutes of play. In the quarter, the Pioneers matched their largest lead again at 27 three times.
Moyer opened the quarter with a made 3-pointer in the first minute, before multiple Pioneers flexed their offensive skills. At the four-minute mark, Keslyn King hit a jumper that would ignite her offense, as she hit three made jumpers in a row.
With two baskets by the Aggies to end the game, TWU sealed the 22-point win 85-63.
Saturday's win marked the Pioneers second wire-to-wire win of the season, as the score was never tied and TWU never trailed. The Pioneers also recorded their most points of the season at 85.
As it is the season of giving, the Pioneers also graciously shared the ball in the win, recording a season-high 17 assists. They also recorded a season-high field goal percentage, 45.9%, and a season-high 3-point percentage, 38.1%.
With diversified scoring threats all over the court, five different Pioneers scored in double figures — Ingram, Celsur, Woods, Moyer and King. Additionally, every Pioneer scored on Saturday night.
Woods and King both finished with season highs in points. Woods finished with 16 and King added 15. Ariyanna Hines, seven points, and Jackson, five points, also recorded season-highs in the win.
Obineke continued her dominant performance on the boards, leading the Pioneers with 13 of their 47 rebounds.
TWU will now go on the road for the remainder of 2022. Their next game will be Saturday, Dec. 17, at Eastern New Mexico at 3 p.m.
