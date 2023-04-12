TWU Pioneers Logo

PORTALES, N.M. — Texas Woman's (21-23, 13-20) softball handled business in the series finale 11-0 and defeated Eastern New Mexico (23-25, 15-21) in a no-hitter thriller Wednesday afternoon at Greyhound Softball Field.

The Pioneers pushed their season high of four doubles to five in six innings against the Greyhounds. Junior pitcher Alyssa LeBlanc (14-10) threw her second no-hitter of the season to hold the Greyhounds scoreless.

