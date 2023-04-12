PORTALES, N.M. — Texas Woman's (21-23, 13-20) softball handled business in the series finale 11-0 and defeated Eastern New Mexico (23-25, 15-21) in a no-hitter thriller Wednesday afternoon at Greyhound Softball Field.
The Pioneers pushed their season high of four doubles to five in six innings against the Greyhounds. Junior pitcher Alyssa LeBlanc (14-10) threw her second no-hitter of the season to hold the Greyhounds scoreless.
To start, the Pioneers opened the first inning with a bunt from Kennedy Marlow to take first. Tylar Lane followed suit with a pop-up to third for the first out. Then, Marlow advanced to second on a single to shortstop from LeBlanc.
After being hit by a pitch, Avery Boley pushed LeBlanc to second and Marlow to third to load the bases. The Greyhounds threw a wild pitch and the Pioneers capitalized, as Marlow scored the first run of the afternoon.
The Pioneers proceeded to fill the scoreboard in the second inning. With a sacrifice bunt from Kate Franz, Ciana Rodriguez advanced to second, followed by Marlow's RBI double down the infield line for Ciana Rodriguez to score, bringing the score to 2-0 to close the second inning.
LeBlanc cut the Greyhounds' time at bat short in the bottom of the second inning. Striking out three batters in each inning and only seeing four batters in the second inning, LeBlanc allowed one walk in the series finale.
With a 2-0 lead, the Pioneers scored a pair of unearned runs in the third inning to bring the score to 4-0. In the first unearned run, Avery Boley sent a double to right center, for LeBlanc to score, followed by Crystina Del Hierro's fly out to center field bringing Avery Boley home.
Knowing LeBlanc's strengths, the Greyhounds walked her to first, allowing Kristin Rodriguez to pinch run for LeBlanc in the top of the fifth. On a wild pitch, Kristin Rodriguez advanced to second, then to third on a grounder to second hit by Avery Boley.
Kristin Rodriguez scored the fifth run after Delaney Boley singled to center field and advanced to second on a throwing error from the Greyhounds. The Greyhounds paused briefly and brought in pitching relief in hopes to stop the bleeding.
Nonetheless, Hierro was up to bat and made sure to record an RBI for Delaney Boley to score the sixth run.
The Pioneers shined and cashed in five runs in the sixth inning. Franz, Marlow and Lane each scored one run, while Hannah Schnettler hit a double RBI, for LeBlanc and Brooke Cornelison to close the scoring run for the Pioneers, giving TWU the win, 11-0.
In her second no-hitter of the season, LeBlanc threw for 83 pitches and struck out 13 batters, holding the Greyhounds to 18 at bats.
"I am really proud of the way our team responded today," coach Gay McNutt said. "We played a complete game on both sides defensively as well as offensively — total team effort. LeBlanc controlled their offense with a no-hitter, and our hitters came up big today."
The Pioneers will be back at home Saturday at Dianne Baker Field in a Lone Star Conference series, beginning with a doubleheader against Texas A&M-Kingsville. First pitch is set for 1 p.m., followed by the second game at 3 p.m.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.