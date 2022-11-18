TWU Pioneers Logo

WICHITA FALLS — Behind double-digit scoring from four players, the Pioneers defeated East Central 70-68 in their first game of the Ashbrook Classic, hosted by Midwestern State.

Texas Woman's (3-1) beat ECU (0-1) in their season opener, for their first victory over the Tigers since 2019. The Pioneers had lost the previous two meetings to the Tigers, but they returned to the win column Friday night.

