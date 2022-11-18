WICHITA FALLS — Behind double-digit scoring from four players, the Pioneers defeated East Central 70-68 in their first game of the Ashbrook Classic, hosted by Midwestern State.
Texas Woman's (3-1) beat ECU (0-1) in their season opener, for their first victory over the Tigers since 2019. The Pioneers had lost the previous two meetings to the Tigers, but they returned to the win column Friday night.
In the first quarter, the Pioneers outscored the Tigers 16-12. They rode a three-minute scoring drought by ECU to lead by as much as eight points in the quarter.
The second quarter saw impressive shooting from behind the arc by the Tigers. In the second quarter alone, ECU went 4-of-5 from the 3-point line to close the scoring gap and take a five-point lead at the halftime break.
Following the halftime break, the Pioneers came out with a renewed fervor on the offensive and defensive end.
The Pioneers started out the scoring in the third quarter almost immediately. With 9:44 on the clock, Keslyn King started out the scoring with a two-pointer, followed by another layup by Ngozi Obineke to cut the Pioneers' deficit to just one point.
Then, the score went back-and-forth until the Pioneers took a solid six-point lead after a 7-0 scoring run, which included a career-first 3-pointer by Jada Celsur.
The Tigers continued to try to push back in the third quarter. They closed the quarter on a 4-0 run off back-to-back baskets, but TWU still took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.
In the final quarter of action, ECU led by as much as six points. After back-and-forth scoring with the Pioneers staying close, TWU finally cut the lead to just one off a second Celsur 3-pointer.
Obineke tied the game at 66 with 51 seconds left on the clock with a made free throw. The Tigers fouled Obineke again, after she got the rebound off her second missed free throw. With 29 seconds left on the clock, she hit both free throws to give the Pioneers a two-point lead.
ECU tied the game with 20 seconds on the clock at 68.
After a TWU timeout, Sadie Moyer scored a clutch-time layup to give the Pioneers a 70-68 lead.
With six seconds left on the clock, ECU took a timeout. The Tigers drew up a play, and in the six seconds, they had a wide-open look at a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim, giving the Pioneers their third win of the season.
TWU was led in scoring by Ingram and King, who each had 15 points — a season high for both. Woods added a season-high 12 points.
Obineke finished with her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
TWU will be back in action in the tournament Saturday, with a game against Southeastern Oklahoma State at 1:30 p.m.