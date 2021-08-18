A 13-game home schedule, featuring a season-opening Conference Challenge inside Kitty Magee Arena and non-conference competition against some of the top Division II programs in the nation highlight the 2021-22 Texas Woman’s University basketball schedule, head coach Beth Jillson announced Tuesday.
“We are beyond excited to open the regular season at home,” Jillson said. “It has been a long time since we have been able to play in front of our own fans and to be able to do so against quality in-region opponents will make it so much more special.
“There are no nights off in the Lone Star Conference, so we wanted our non-conference schedule to reflect that,” she said. “We will play four straight games against quality teams from the Great American Conference before we hit the road to open conference play.”
The Pioneers will stay close to home with an exhibition tuneup at North Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 3, before formally opening the regular season on Nov. 12-13 with the Conference Challenge, hosting Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference members MSU Denver and Western State. TWU will face off against a pair of former LSC foes in East Central (Nov. 17 in Denton) and Southeastern Oklahoma (Nov. 20 in Durant) before going to San Angelo for the Angelo State Thanksgiving Tournament and playing games against perennial powerhouses Arkansas Tech and Harding.
TWU opens Lone Star Conference play on Thursday, Dec. 2, at UAFS and will play its first LSC matchup inside Kitty Magee Arena on Monday, Dec. 13, against Texas A&M-Commerce. The final home contest of the calendar year will be on Monday, Dec. 20, against UT Tyler. After the holiday break, the Pioneers will once again face UT Tyler when they resume play on Dec. 31.
The Pioneers will host St. Mary’s in the first home contest in January (Jan. 6), and will conclude the regular-season schedule on Saturday, Feb. 26, with a home matchup against UAFS.
The Lone Star Conference Championship will be played March 3-6 at a site yet to be determined.