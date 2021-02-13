Sadie Moyer scored a career-high 23 points, Jordan Jenkins turned in a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Ma’K’La Woods scored 18 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the floor to lead the Texas Woman’s University basketball team (4-8, 4-8 Lone Star Conference) to a 65-61 victory over Texas A&M International (8-4, 8-4) on Saturday afternoon inside Kitty Magee Arena.
TAMIU took the early lead, jumping ahead by five (7-2) just under five minutes into the game, however the Pioneers would tie the contest just over 90 seconds later on a Woods layup. The Dustdevils quickly reclaimed the lead before the Pioneers fought back, taking the first lead of the contest at the 1:17 mark of the opening quarter, an 11-10 advantage after one quarter.
The Pioneers pushed the lead out to nine (24-15) with 2:36 remaining in the half and carried the same advantage into halftime after a Briggs 3-pointer in the closing seconds made the game 27-18.
A Woods layup with 8:14 left in the third gave the Pioneers an 11-point (31-20) lead, but TAMIU staged a furious comeback, pulling to within one (38-37) on a pair of free throws with a minute to play in the third. Scout Huffman’s layup at the buzzer gave the Pioneers a three-point (40-37) lead entering the fourth quarter.
TWU reclaimed the momentum in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, jumping ahead by seven (46-39) with 8:24 to play. TWU led by as many as eight (50-42) before the Dustdevils staged another rally, again closing into one (59-58) after a Nicole Heyn 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play. However, Moyer hit a clutch 3-pointer with 45 seconds to play, and trips to the charity stripe saw TWU extend its margin to seven (65-58) before TAMIU found a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the final deficit to four.
The Pioneers outshot the Dustdevils 41.8% to 37% and committed just 10 turnovers, forcing 17. TWU held a 20-10 advantage in points off turnovers, a 13-11 advantage in second-chance points, and a 32-18 advantage in points in the paint.
The Pioneers are scheduled to face Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday in Oklahoma City. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.