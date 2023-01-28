Sadie Moyer led Texas Woman's University with 16 points and passed 1,000 points for her career as the Pioneers won their 17th game in a row Saturday with an 87-58 blowout of Arkansas-Fort Smith at Kitty Magee Arena.
TWU (19-1, 14-0 in Lone Star Conference) extended its home winning streak to nine straight games as they tied their largest margin of victory, 29, in the win over UAFS (6-15, 4-11).
Moyer's 1,000th point came at the 4:44 mark in the fourth quarter. Moyer hit a jumper in the paint and got the foul call. She hit the free throw to record the milestone. Moyer is just the 11th Pioneer in program history to score 1,000 points.
Throughout the first two minutes of the first quarter, the score went back and forth. Then back-to-back 3s by Brielle Woods and Scout Huffman gave the Pioneers a 10-8 lead, and TWU never trailed for the remainder of the game.
TWU held the Lions scoreless for the final 3:30 minutes of the opening quarter to take a 16-point lead into the second quarter.
The dominant offensive attack and defensive lockdown continued for the Pioneers in the second quarter. Every team member contributed on both ends of the court.
Ashley Ingram opened the quarter with a layup, assisted by Woods. Then, Ariyanna Hines connected on her first shot of the night to increase the lead to 30-12.
After two minutes of scoreless action, Jordan Jackson broke the drought with a layup, and Jada Celsur quickly answered with a steal on defense and a coast-to-coast layup on the other end to give the Pioneers their first 20-point lead of the day, 33-12.
Celsur finished the game with a career-high 12 points, a career-high five assists and matched her career-high of three steals.
One of her assists came just 30 seconds after she scored, as she passed it to Moyer, who drained a 3-pointer.
Jordan Jackson ignited the crowd and found her stroke on offense with a made 3 at the 2:35 mark off an assist by Leila Patel.
To end the half, Grace Lowery got fouled on a defensive rebound and connected on two made free throws, and Jackson scored a layup with an assist from Lowery to send the Pioneers into the halftime break ahead by 27, 47-20.
The 47 points were the most the Pioneers have scored in the first half this season.
The Pioneers never stopped pushing and continued to shine in the second half. TWU's lowest lead of the second half was 21.
TWU topped the 30-point advantage in the third quarter at the 6:20 mark off a free throw by Scout Huffman.
After Moyer hit her milestone free throw at the 4:44 mark, her family raised 1,000 golden balloons, and the crowd cheered as TWU took a timeout to celebrate.
In the fourth quarter, the Pioneers hit their largest lead of the night twice at 33 points.
Every player scored for the Pioneers, who had a season-high 41 bench points. They also outrebounded the Lions by 43-33. The Pioneers also matched their season-high in assists with 17.
After the game, the Pioneers hosted a free kids clinic, which featured an hour of skills and games with the Pioneer players and coaching staff.
"What a wonderful afternoon in Kitty Magee Arena," TWU coach Beth Jillson said. "Every single player contributed today on the offensive and defensive end of the court. I am so proud of how they continue to play with ultimate passion for the game and for each other."
The Pioneers will go on the road next week to play UT-Tyler at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
