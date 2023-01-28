TWU Pioneers Logo

Sadie Moyer led Texas Woman's University with 16 points and passed 1,000 points for her career as the Pioneers won their 17th game in a row Saturday with an 87-58 blowout of Arkansas-Fort Smith at Kitty Magee Arena.

TWU (19-1, 14-0 in Lone Star Conference) extended its home winning streak to nine straight games as they tied their largest margin of victory, 29, in the win over UAFS (6-15, 4-11).

