SHAWNEE, Okla. — Texas Woman’s traveled to Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday night for the Pioneers’ first road test of the year and came out victorious, defeating the Bison 3-0.
‘It was great to see us come out with a bang and score in the first minute of the game,” TWU soccer coach Babak Abouzar said. “That really helped set the tone for the rest of the game. Even after a 2-0 lead, our team wasn’t satisfied and kept fighting for more, which was great to see. We need to continue fine-tuning some things, but overall it was a great team performance. These next 24 hours are going to be crucial to our play on Saturday. We will rest up and get a good recovery to take on an undefeated Southern Nazarene team at home in front of our crowd.”
The Pioneers opened the season with two wins at home at Pioneer Soccer Park, but the road trip did not deter the Pioneers (3-0) from their winning ways.
TWU did not concede a goal for the second straight game. Goalie Amanda Farris finished with three saves on the night.
Riding their momentum from the Tuesday night win, the Pioneers were not lethargic after a long bus ride to Shawnee, Oklahoma. Not even one minute into the match, TWU struck. With 21 seconds on the clock, Bri Luna found the back of the net to record the fastest goal in Pioneer program history.
The previous record holder, Madison Purdy, scored in the first 46 seconds against Midwestern Sate on Sept. 25, 2015.
It took just four minutes for the Pioneers to strike again, this time from none other than the Pioneers’ leading goal scorer, Alyssa Striker, who found the back of the net in the fourth minute.
Striker, a freshman, has scored one goal in all three matches. With three goals on the season, Striker ranks second in the Lone Star Conference in goals and first in the LSC in shots on goal with seven.
After scoring two goals in the first five minutes Thursday, the Pioneers would not find the net again until the second half, when Bailee Radney extended TWU’s lead to three off an assist from Striker in the 69th minute. The goal was the first of Radney’s career.
TWU once again outshot their opponent, as the Pioneers finished with 16 total shots, 14 of which were on frame.
The back line proved impenetrable once again, recording a second straight shutout. Across the opening three games, the Pioneers have only conceded one goal. Thursday night, the defense and Farris allowed just three shots to even be placed on frame.
TWU will look to continue its winning streak Saturday at Pioneer Soccer Park, where they take on Southern Nazarene at 1 p.m. on Pioneer Family Fun Day. The Pioneers will also host a free kids clinic for any children eighth grade and younger after the game.
