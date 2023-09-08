TWU's Bri Luna

TWU’s Bri Luna, right, takes on two defenders during a game against Missouri Southern State.

 Jason Harrison/TWU

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Texas Woman’s traveled to Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday night for the Pioneers’ first road test of the year and came out victorious, defeating the Bison 3-0.

‘It was great to see us come out with a bang and score in the first minute of the game,” TWU soccer coach Babak Abouzar said. “That really helped set the tone for the rest of the game. Even after a 2-0 lead, our team wasn’t satisfied and kept fighting for more, which was great to see. We need to continue fine-tuning some things, but overall it was a great team performance. These next 24 hours are going to be crucial to our play on Saturday. We will rest up and get a good recovery to take on an undefeated Southern Nazarene team at home in front of our crowd.”

