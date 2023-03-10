TWU vs. Lubbock Christian

The Pioneers fell to seventh seed Lubbock Christian 62-55 on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO — The Texas Woman's basketball team's historic record-breaking season came to an end on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament.

TWU closed the 2022-23 season with 26 wins — the most in program history — and six losses — the fewest in program history.

