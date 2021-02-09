CANYON — Texas Woman’s held No. 5 West Texas A&M to its lowest shooting percentage since the 2011-12 season, but the Lady Buffs gradually pulled away in the second half as the Pioneers fell 52-44 on Tuesday night at the First United Bank Center.
TWU (3-8, 3-8 Lone Star Conference) held the Lady Buffs (14-1, 13-1) to 28.6% shooting from the floor — WTAMU’s lowest mark since an NCAA tournament matchup with Washburn on March 9, 2012.
The Pioneers held a 29.8% to 28.6% advantage in shooting, led by Scout Huffman’s career-high 18 points off the bench and Sadie Moyer’s 13-point, 14-rebound double-double. The Pioneers had a 42-32 edge on the boards.
The Lady Buffs scored the game’s first five points and led by seven (13-6) after one quarter of play.
After the Lady Buffs pushed the lead into double figures early in the second quarter, TWU used a 12-4 run to pull to within two (20-18) after Huffman converted a three-point play, but the Lady Buffs quickly pushed the lead back to five.
Again, the Pioneers responded, and another 3-point play, this time by Moyer, pulled TWU to within one (23-22) with just over three minutes to go until halftime. However, the Pioneers were able to get no closer and trailed by two (26-24) at the half.
The Lady Buffs gradually stretched their lead in the third and fourth quarters, edging ahead by 10 before Moyer’s basket in the closing seconds set the final margin of the game at eight points.
TWU held a 13-3 advantage in points off turnovers, a 21-20 advantage in bench points and a 24-18 advantage in points in the paint, but WTAMU capitalized on fast breaks — to the tune of an 11-0 advantage — and points off turnovers, outscoring the Pioneers 16-6.
WTAMU also was afforded more than twice as many trips to the charity stripe as the Pioneers, connecting on 26 of 32 free throw attempts to TWU’s 10 of 13.
The Pioneers are scheduled to return to action Friday and Saturday, hosting Texas A&M International. Friday’s game is set for a 5 p.m. tip and Saturday’s game will tip at 3 p.m.