Bria Northrop and Isabel Goyco posted identical 9.900s, while Daisy Woodring added a 9.800 on the floor to give the TWU gymnastics team a strong finish in its senior day quad against No. 6 LSU, No. 17 Arkansas and Centenary.
The Pioneers finished third in the event with a team score of 192.250, behind LSU's 197.000 and Arkansas' 196.300, and ahead of Centenary's 191.625.
TWU got off to a solid start on the vault behind a 9.825 from Woodring and 9.750s by Northrop and Beth Lazarus, posting a team score of 48.625. Northrop's 9.750 was the high-water mark for the Pioneers on the bars, while Woodring's 9.750 led the way on beam.
The Pioneers saved their best work for the final event, however, as Domi Bonzagni's 9.775 and Mackenzie Balderas' 9.750 on the floor rounded out the Pioneers' team scores.
Balderas equaled career highs with her 9.700 on the beam and her 9.750 on the floor, while Goyco equaled her career-high of 9.900 on the floor.
The Pioneers return to action on Friday, March 13, traveling to No. 2 Florida for a 5:45 p.m. meet at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.