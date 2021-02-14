FORT WORTH — Steelie King set a new career high on vault with a 9.825 and tied her previous career high with a 9.725 on bars, Madeline Gose set a new career high with a 9.850 on vault, Paige Stuyniski tied her career high on bars with a 9.800, and Daisy Woodring posted a career-high 9.900 on vault to lead the Texas Woman’s University gymnastics team to a second-place finish at the Metroplex Challenge on Saturday at the Fort Worth Convention Center.
“I’m very proud of our team tonight and how they performed start to finish,” head coach Lisa Bowerman said. “There were a few mistakes made, but they never stopped fighting. I think tonight they also really used this opportunity to continue their growth as a team and are gaining strength and confidence with every meet. We are certainly looking forward to the next opportunity and returning to Kitty Magee Arena on Friday.”
The Pioneers finished second to Oklahoma’s 198.225 — the highest score in the nation this season — and ahead of Centenary’s 189.925.
Stuyniski finished in a tie for fifth on bars with Anastasia Webb of Oklahoma, who captured the all-around title. Goyco and King tied for eighth with their 9.725 scores.
Isabel Goyco led the way for TWU on beam, finishing seventh with a 9.775 while Gose and Stuyniski tied for eighth at 9.750. Domi Bonzagni followed at tenth with a 9.725.
On floor, Goyco was TWU’s top finisher, with a sixth-place finish after a score of 9.850. Bonzagni followed closely in seventh with a 9.775, while Stuyniski tied for eighth at 9.700.
And on vault, Woodring’s 9.900 managed a sixth-place finish in an event captured with a perfect 10.000 score by OU’s Webb. Gose followed in seventh with her 9.850, while King’s 9.825 finished eighth. Mara Johnson added a 9.750 and tied for 10th.
The Pioneers will see both of these teams again in the very near future, as TWU returns to action at 6 p.m. this coming Friday, Feb. 19, to face Centenary in a dual meet inside Kitty Magee Arena. TWU will then travel to Norman, Okla., one week later for a tri-meet with OU, Lindenwood and Denver.