Lexi D’Abrosca, a recent graduate and four-year member of the Texas Woman’s University soccer team, was honored by the Lone Star Conference this week as a recipient of the LSC Scholar-Athlete Award.
A four-year member of the Pioneers soccer team and a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, D’Abrosca was an all-Lone Star Conference selection as a junior and became the first student-athlete to be selected Student Regent by the Governor of Texas. On the field this season, D’Abrosca’s lone goal was the game-winner in TWU’s win over Midwestern State.
“We can’t think of a student-athlete more deserving of this award,” head coach Babak Abouzar said. “Lex truly embodies the role of student-athlete with a tenacious and passionate demeanor. She has remained consistent throughout her four years of balancing her athletic demands as well as her academics, and yet she never settled for average, but excelled beyond the expectation. Congrats Lex, we are so proud of you!”
Each academic year, the LSC presents a Scholar-Athlete Award to one male and one female student-athlete at member institutions. These student-athletes represent the outstanding accomplishments in athletics, scholarship and leadership that are on display at each LSC campus during the year.
In order to be eligible for consideration, student-athletes must have participated at least two years in their sport and be a member of the graduating class.
Besides representing all 18 of the league’s member institutions, this year’s awardees represent 14 of the 18 sports sponsored by the conference. Baseball had the most scholar-athletes with five, followed by men’s soccer, softball and women’s basketball with four each. Men’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s track and field, women’s golf and women’s soccer all had three honorees.
The 2020-21 Scholar-Athletes led their respective teams to six conference championships, four divisional titles and three tournament crowns. Award winners also combined to win two regional championships and two national titles.
Of the 35 recipients, 23 hail from the state of Texas, with two coming from New Mexico. One student-athlete from Alaska, Alberta, Argentina, Arizona, England, Florida, France, Illinois, Mexico and Utah received recognition.
This year’s LSC Scholar-Athlete Award honorees are:
Jordan Williams , Angelo State, R-So., Baseball, Round Rock, Texas
Marissa Brezgiel, Angelo State, Sr., Women’s Soccer, Frisco, Texas
Eduardo Gutierrez, Cameron, Sr., Men’s XC / Track and Field, Hondo, Texas
Melany Opolz, Cameron, Sr., Women’s Tennis, Ituzaingo, Argentina
Chandler Jacobs, DBU, Sr., Men’s Basketball, Missouri City, Texas
Hanna Harrison, DBU, Sr., Women’s Golf, Plano, Texas
Liam Sabiston, Eastern New Mexico, Sr., Baseball, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Caroline Bachman, Eastern New Mexico, Sr., Women’s XC/Track and Field, Grants, N.M.
Jonathan Woods, Lubbock Christian, Sr., Men’s Soccer, Chesterfield, England
Ashton Duncan, Lubbock Christian, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Lubbock, Texas
Julian Barajas, Midwestern State, Sr., Football, Fort Worth, Texas
Kityana Diaz, Midwestern State, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Amarillo, Texas
Andres Brictson, Oklahoma Christian, Jr., Men’s Golf, Merida, Mexico
Brianna Robinson, Oklahoma Christian, Jr., Softball, Henderson, Texas
Ryan Garza, St. Edward’s, Sr., Men’s Basketball, Edinburg, Texas
Kaitlyn Stark, St. Edward’s, Sr., Women’s XC / Track and Field, Rockwall, Texas
Alain Peralt, St. Mary’s, Sr., Men’s Soccer, Mountain Home, Texas
Alex McLennan, St. Mary’s, Sr., Softball, Austin, Texas
Philip Sanchez, Texas A&M International, Sr., Baseball, Houston, Texas
Nicole Heyn, Texas A&M International, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Spanish Fork, Utah
Steven Sanchez, Texas A&M-Commerce, Gr., Men’s Track and Field, New Braunfels, Texas
Kara Blasingame, Texas A&M-Commerce, Sr., Women’s Soccer, Oswego, Ill.
Caleb Nash, Texas A&M-Kingsville, R-So., Baseball, San Antonio, Texas
Madison Lake, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Sr., Women’s Golf, Victoria, Texas
Lexi D’Abrosca, Texas Woman’s, Sr., Women’s Soccer, Carrollton, Texas
Chris Rollins, UAFS, Sr., Men’s Basketball, Akron, Ala.
Alejandra Rodriguez, UAFS, Sr. , Women’s Golf, Brownsville, Texas
Pemron Burrows, UT Permian Basin, Sr., Baseball, Coconut Creek, Fla.
Megan Ashton, UT Permian Basin, Sr., Volleyball, Midland, Texas
Zachary Tucker, UT Tyler, Sr., Men’s XC / Track and Field, Perrin, Texas
Tristin Anders, UT Tyler, Sr., Softball, Mont Belvieu, Texas
Alexander Vencel, West Texas A&M, Sr., Men’s Soccer, Mittlehausbergen, France
Lexy Hightower, West Texas A&M, Sr., Women’s Basketball, Amarillo, Texas
Michael Anzures, Western New Mexico, Sr., Men’s Cross Country, Seboyeta, N.M.
Grisdey Parades-Alvarez, Western New Mexico, Sr., Softball, Tuscon, Ariz.