TWU team title shot

The TWU women's basketball team poses for a photo after the Pioneers' win over UT Tyler on Thursday clinched the Lone Star Conference regular-season championship.

 TWU sports information

TWU didn’t get the shot it was looking for in the closing seconds of its game against UT Tyler on Thursday with the Lone Star Conference title on the line at Kitty Magee Arena.

Beth Jillson mug

Beth Jillson

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0