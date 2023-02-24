TWU didn’t get the shot it was looking for in the closing seconds of its game against UT Tyler on Thursday with the Lone Star Conference title on the line at Kitty Magee Arena.
That turned out to be just fine as far as the Pioneers were concerned. They got a dramatic game-winner instead.
The TWU was down two with 6.4 seconds left when it inbounded the ball from the baseline. Freshman Jada Celsur ended up with the ball at the top of the arc with no other choice than to take a step-back 3.
The ball hit nothing but the bottom of the net as the buzzer sounded to give the Pioneers a 48-47 win, setting off a midcourt scrum and a huge celebration. The shot gave TWU the Lone Star regular-season championship. The Pioneers also won the league’s East Division crown.
THE CROWNING MOMENT 👑@jadacelsur drains the game winning three to clinch the Lone Star Conference Regular Season Championship for the Pioneers! #PioneerProud x #SCTop10 x #LSCwbb pic.twitter.com/Mia7oWNQoo— TWU Basketball (@TWU_Basketball) February 24, 2023
“It was a surreal moment,” TWU coach Beth Jillson said. “All the emotions came out. It was fun and special to see the fruits of our labor in that moment, see the joy and excitement on our players’ faces and celebrate with family and friends.”
Winning the Lone Star title is another landmark in a special season for the Pioneers. TWU has spent much of the season nationally ranked and came into the night sitting at No. 12 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s Division II poll.
TWU (24-3) had lost its previous two games and came into the night knowing that it could clinch the Lone Star title with a win in either of its games in a home-and-home series with UT Tyler. The Pioneers came through at home and will close out the regular season Saturday with a 1 p.m. rematch against Patriots in Tyler.
TWU will then head to the Lone Star tournament on March 3-5 at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The Pioneers are ranked No. 3 in the latest South Central Region poll and are a lock to make the regional tournament later this year.
TWU is hoping to enter the conference and regional tournaments on a roll and took a step toward that goal by edging UT Tyler, which is ranked No. 7 in the region.
“It will definitely give us great momentum,” Jillson said of winning the conference title. “We understand it’s a new season for us. It’s win or go home. We lost the first game of the conference tournament last year but still made it to the regional. We want to put our best effort into the conference tournament. We have something to prove and are hungry to continue to grow and get better.”
TWU has done just that throughout a milestone season that reached new heights after Celsur’s game-winning shot that locked up the Pioneers' first Lone Star title.
That championship could help vault the program even higher.
“Winning the title is definitely a landmark and something we can sell,” Jillson said. “The Lone Star is one of the very best Division II conferences in the nation. Anytime you can be at the top of our conference, you have a chance to win a national title. Our conference is that good. It was a special moment.”
Jillson felt like that is true not just for TWU’s basketball program but for the entire athletic department and school.
“I don’t know if we have ever had a crowd like that being so loud and rowdy,” Jillson said. “It’s very cool for our school as we continue to build traditions and our culture.
“We want to keep it going and do some special things this year.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.