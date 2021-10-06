TWU came up on the short end of a 1-0 decision against No. 18 Dallas Baptist on Wednesday night at the Pioneer Soccer Park.
“We made things very difficult for DBU and created some good opportunities that we just didn’t capitalize on,” TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. “At the end of the day, I just feel like we ran out of time.”
The lone goal of the contest came in the 14th minute, when DBU’s Summerlyn Heller found the net to give the Patriots a 1-0 advantage over TWU (6-2-2, 3-2-0 Lone Star Conference).
DBU (8-2-0, 4-1-0) was able to limit the Pioneers’ offensive opportunities to one shot on goal each half, with the Pioneers’ first opportunity coming in the fifth minute and the second coming in the 78th minute. Meanwhile, DBU fired five shots on goal in the second half, but keeper Alex Jacinto stopped all five shots to keep the contest at 1-0. The Pioneers did create some opportunities in the second half with a 7-2 advantage in corner kicks, but were unable to convert.
Stephanie Garcia fired a trio of shots, with one on goal, with Keely Chapman adding a pair of shots, with one on goal. DBU held a 9-7 advantage in shots with a 6-2 advantage in shots on goal, while the Pioneers held a 9-6 overall advantage in corner kicks.
The Pioneers take to the road this weekend for a 1 p.m. Saturday game at UT Permian Basin.