Sport kicker
Pioneers drop twinbill at Angelo State
SAN ANGELO — Paige Tamayo went 2-for-2 in the opener while Jalee McDonald belted a three-run homer in the finale, but the Texas Woman’s University softball team (4-21, 3-17 Lone Star Conference) came up on the short end of a doubleheader at Angelo State, falling 11-2 in the opener before dropping a 5-4 heartbreaker in the finale.
An RBI double by Tamayo in the first inning put the Pioneers ahead, but Angelo State responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first and a solo homer in the third to claim a 3-1 advantage. TWU pulled to within 3-2 after an RBI single by Leah Deaver in the fourth, but Angelo State pulled away from there.
Kelsie Briggs took the loss after surrendering 11 runs, of which only four were earned, in 5.1 innings of work.
In the nightcap, the Pioneers jumped ahead early, using McDonald’s homer and an RBI single by Brooke Cornelison to take a 4-0 lead after one inning. However, after six first-inning hits, the Pioneers were held to three more down the stretch. ASU pulled to within 4-3 after an RBI single and an error in the fourth inning, but the Pioneers shut down ASU until the seventh inning, when the Rambelles took advantage of a walk and an error to load the bases with one out, and a two-run walk-off single lifted Angelo State to its second win of the day.
Tara Solomon and Karlee Wickersham had two hits apiece in the loss.
Briggs took the loss in relief after allowing two runs in one-third of an inning in relief of McDonald, who surrendered three runs — two earned — in six innings of work.
The Pioneers return to the friendly confines of Dianne Baker Field this coming weekend for a Friday doubleheader against Eastern New Mexico and a Sunday doubleheader against West Texas A&M.
Friday’s first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., while Sunday’s first pitch is set for noon.
— From TWU sports information