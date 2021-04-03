Soccer
Late surge pushes
Lady Buffs past TWU
CANYON — Keely Chapman’s goal in the 10th minute gave the Pioneers a lead that lasted into the second half, but TWU was unable to hold off a late surge by second-seeded West Texas A&M on Saturday night, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Lady Buffs at The Pitch at Buffalo.
“We started the first half strong,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “Jaz picked up a foul right outside the box and Keely bent in a great shot on the free kick. We struggled in the second half and WT made us pay for it. We will learn from this season and look to be back stronger in the fall.”
WTAMU (5-3-0) fired three shots on goal in the opening half, coming in the first, 21st, and 25th minutes, but Pioneers keeper Bailey Heffernon stopped each to maintain the advantage for TWU (3-3-0).
However, the Lady Buffs turned up the pressure in the second half, firing 15 shots, nine of which were on goal. The Lady Buffs tied the contest in the 62nd minute with a goal by Asha James, and then four minutes later James put WTAMU ahead.
TWU’s Haley Ward, Jazmine Navarro and Abigail Martinez all fired two shots, with one each coming on goal.
Martinez fired a shot on goal in the 47th minute, Ward’s shot came in the 65th minute, and Navarro’s came in the 79th minute.
— From TWU sports information