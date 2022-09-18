Soccer
Pioneers tie Texas A&M International
With a career first goal from freshman Bri Luna, the Texas Woman’s soccer team tied Texas A&M International 1-1 on Saturday at Pioneer Soccer Park.
TWU (1-4-2, 1-0-1) returned home for an afternoon meeting with TAMIU (4-3-1, 0-1-1). The Pioneers were looking to build on their road win from Wednesday night.
The Pioneers set the tone on the offense side of the ball early on in the match. With quick moves in the midfield and utilizing the runs down the outside, TWU found themselves with multiple chances to take the lead early on.
At the 11th minute, Kayla Labra controlled the ball in the center of the attacking half of the field for the Pioneers. She passed to Keely Chapman, who was at the top of the 18-yard box. Chapman laid the ball off for Luna, who was making a run down the right side of the box. Luna received it, took a few dribbles toward the goal and sent the ball flying into the top left corner of the net for a goal.
The goal marked Luna’s first of her career.
For the next 63 minutes, the Pioneers played with a 1-0 lead. Paige Gross, who got her second career start of the season, anchored the defense at the center back position and fended off several Dustdevil attacks.
Rayne Islas, Dylann Vollaro, Avery Simmons and Abby Daniels also stepped up in defending the chances from TAMIU. Dealing with some plagues of injury, the Pioneers utilized their bench unit well and got valuable time from all players.
Alyssa Valdez had a well-played match in the midfield and also stepped into the backline to utilize her speed to defend. Off the bench, Mia Thaxton and Emily Turner brought fresh energy to TWU.
While the Pioneers held the Dustdevils scoreless for 73 minutes of action, TAMIU pressured in the second half and broke through to tie the match 1-1 in the 74th minute.
Despite allowing one goal, Morgan Sherman still recorded a strong performance. She finished the match with six saves.
The Pioneers are now in an early three-way tie for third place in the LSC with Dallas Baptist and Lubbock Christian, all of whom are 1-0-1 in conference play.
“We had a really good first half today,” TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. “It was nice to see Bri get her first collegiate goal. Texas A&M International put us under a little more pressure in the second half, and we didn’t do a good job of adjusting to it. With that being said, I am really proud of our team. We have been through some adversity this season with some tough injuries, but we continue to battle.”
Saturday afternoon was also Pioneer Family Fun Day, which welcomed all TWU student parents and their children to the game for free.
TWU will host Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday starting at noon.
Volleyball
TWU falls to St. Edward’s in 4 sets
TWU’s volleyball team (10-4, 1-1) fell to St. Edward’s (4-9, 1-1) on Saturday night in Kitty Magee Arena.
The Pioneers, coming off their first conference victory Friday night against St. Mary’s, grappled with keeping the momentum Saturday night versus the Hilltoppers.
St. Edward’s stifled the Pioneers in Set 1, with a five-point scoring run early in the first set, winning 25-19, only to go on and win the second set 25-23. TWU responded in Set 3 holding the Hilltoppers to 15 points, taking the set 25-15. In a tightly contested Set Four, the Hilltoppers closed out their two-set lead with a 25-23 victory over the Pioneers.
Offensively, TWU led the match in kills, with Tori Woods registering 18 kills, followed by Luna Van Baars with 14 kills and a hitting efficiency of .342.
Lizzy Reed led the Pioneer offense with 40 assists. The backcourt remained protected by Yanely Pabon, who finished the match with 22 digs. Reed followed closely, earning 19 digs for the Pioneers. Trixie Oche dished out six blocks, trumping her previous season high of four.
The Pioneers will be at home Wednesday at 6 p.m. to face Angelo State (6-8, 2-0) in an LSC match.
— From TWU sports information