Yanely Pabon turned in a 17-dig performance, while Bailey Wozniak dished out 28 assists, but the Pioneers were unable to overcome the potent offensive attack of nationally third-ranked Angelo State, dropping a 3-1 decision to the Belles on Friday night at Kitty Magee Arena.
After Angelo State (15-2, 8-0 Lone Star Conference) won the opening two sets 25-20 and 25-19, the Pioneers (7-12, 3-6) rallied to take a 25-23 decision in the third set before ASU closed out the match with a 25-19 win in the fourth set.
The Pioneers and Midwestern State are the only two LSC teams to win a set over Angelo State this season.
“We made some great runs in all four sets, and responded well to adversity,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “Each player made critical and timely plays all the way to the end of each set in a very competitive environment.”
The Belles opened up a five-point (10-5) advantage in the opening set, and after TWU pulled back to within 10-8, Angelo grew its lead to 23-16. The Pioneers would not go quietly, narrowing the score to 23-19 and then 24-20, but Angelo was able to close out the opening set.
The second set was back-and-forth in the opening points, but ASU edged ahead and then used a 7-0 run to take a commanding 22-13 advantage in the set.
Angelo built a steady lead in the third set, but TWU closed the gap to 20-16 after scoring five of the next seven points. The Belles pushed their lead to 22-16 before the Pioneers’ 5-0 run cut the deficit to one (22-21). After a TWU service error gave Angelo a 23-21 advantage, a kill and a service ace by Addison Mulroney knotted the set at 23-23, and Mulroney successfully served the final two points to give TWU a 25-23 victory.
The Belles responded with a strong fourth set, closing out the match with a 25-19 win.
Mulroney, Trixie Oche and Monica Wood led TWU with seven kills apiece. Wozniak and Mulroney had a team-best four aces, while Jessica Freehill had a match-best four blocks.
The Pioneers continue their homestand Saturday with a 2 p.m. matchup against Lubbock Christian.