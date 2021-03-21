Softball
Pioneers swept by
second-ranked Lions
COMMERCE — TWU dropped a pair of games to No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce on Sunday, falling 12-3 in the opener and 2-0 in the nightcap.
Taylor Goulet hit a three-run homer in the opener for TWU (4-13, 3-9 Lone Star Conference), while Kelsie Briggs turned in a solid outing in the nightcap, surrendering just two unearned runs.
In the first game Sunday, the Lions (18-4, 12-0) jumped ahead early in the second inning, plating five runs and chasing starter Tatum Quaker, who took the loss after being charged with five earned runs on three hits. TAMUC tacked on a pair in the third before Goulet’s three-run shot pulled the Pioneers to within 7-3, but a two-run third and a five-run fourth inning put the game out of reach for TWU.
In the nightcap, an RBI grounder in the first put the Lions on the board and an error gave TAMUC a 2-0 lead in the second.
The Pioneers threatened in the fourth, using a Jalee McDonald double to set up runners on the corners, but the Pioneers were unable to convert.
Meanwhile, Briggs was solid in the circle, not allowing another run down the stretch. Despite her solid effort, Briggs fell to 0-5 on the season after surrendering two unearned runs on six hits, walking three and fanning two in six innings of work.
The Pioneers will host Cameron in a 3 p.m. doubleheader Friday and Oklahoma Christian in a noon doubleheader on Sunday.
— From TWU sports information