Volleyball
Pioneers sweep past Florida Tech, Southwest Baptist
Monica Wood turned in an 18-kill day, Lizzy Reed dished out 34 assists and Sydney Stroh had a 31-dig performance as TWU (4-2) swept to 3-0 wins over Florida Tech (0-8) and Southwest Baptist (4-2) on Friday at the Denton Volleyfest inside Kitty Magee Arena.
“I thought that today shaped itself up well,” coach Jeff Huebner said. “Our athletes demonstrated a ton of toughness throughout the end of every set that we played today, and we were able to get a sweep day which is obviously incredible for our program. We had incredible substitutions from Jessica Freehill, Kiya Yeoman. ... Clayre Pullin played great in a tough spot for us, and we got some key contributions from Sydney Stroh, who seems to be on every match right now, and from Monica Wood, who is playing at a very high level every day.”
TWU opened the day with a 3-0 sweep of Florida Tech, winning 25-14, 25-23, 25-20.
The Pioneers served the first eight points of the opening set, racing to a huge advantage before Florida Tech settled in to make the second and third sets narrower. Kaia Saylor’s nine kills led the way for the Pioneers, while Reed dished out 19 assists and Stroh added 16 digs. Taylor Skrzycki hit double figures in assists with 13 while Saylor notched a double-double with a 10-dig performance. TWU outhit Florida Tech .225 to .149, hitting at a .333 clip in the third set.
In the day’s finale, TWU racked up its second 3-0 sweep of the day, downing Southwest Baptist 25-18, 25-22, 25-18. Wood’s nine kills led TWU, while Skrzycki led the way with 16 assists. Reed added 15 in the win. Stroh (15) and Tylar Roberson (11) both hit double figures in digs as TWU outhit SBU .246 to .097.
The Pioneers close play on Saturday playing at 2 p.m. against Southwestern Oklahoma and at 7 p.m. against Ouachita Baptist.
Soccer
TWU tops Regis in OT thriller
TWU (2-0-1) turned in a stifling defensive effort, led by 97:25 of scoreless play from keeper Alex Jacinto as the Pioneers picked up a 1-0 overtime win over Regis (2-1-0) on Friday night at the Pioneer Soccer Park.
“Our team has shown a lot of resilience early in this young season,” coach Babak Abouzar said. “Regis definitely made things difficult for us, but we stuck to the game plan and found a way to pull it out. Credit to our backline and GK unit and our overall team defending for getting a clean sheet.”
A Regis defensive cue leading to an own goal in the 98th minute provided the winning margin for TWU.
The Pioneers’ defense has now gone over 313 minutes without allowing a goal, dating back to the spring 2020 season finale.
TWU held a 21-4 advantage in shots, including a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. Jacinto stopped the lone shot on goal she faced, coming in the 22nd minute. TWU put one shot on goal in the opening half, and added three more in the second half.
Keely Chapman and McKenzie Rizqi fired four shots, while Alyssa Valdez and Holly Keil added three.
TWU concludes the weekend with an 11 a.m. matchup against Colorado School of Mines on Sunday.
— From TWU sports information