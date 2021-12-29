Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 30, 2021 @ 3:30 am
Friday’s game with UT Tyler postponed
The basketball game between Texas Woman’s University and UT Tyler, scheduled to be played Friday, Dec. 31, on the UT Tyler campus, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
A date for the rescheduling of the game will be announced soon.
TWU is now slated to open Lone Star Conference play on Thursday, Jan. 6, hosting St. Mary’s inside Kitty Magee Arena.
— From TWU sports information