Basketball
Kam Daily named head coach at Cisco College
From Texas Woman’s University basketball player to now head basketball coach of her own program, Kam Daily lives her life with positivity, passion and family as her cornerstones.
Thanks to an open tryout in 2017, Daily said she knew she wanted to become a Pioneer from her first experience on campus.
“I loved the gym,” said Daily. “I loved the campus, meeting Coach [Beth] Jillson— it was really just a good experience, almost refreshing. I also liked the academics of the school, which was also important not just to me, but my family as well. Overall, the family vibe I got from the team as well. It felt like a big family.”
Daily, a forward, played for the Pioneers from 2017 until 2021. During her time at TWU, Daily scored 220 points, grabbed 233 rebounds and recorded 24 blocks.
“Kam embodies what it means to be a true servant leader,” said Jillson. “Because of her character, she left a huge mark on every person during her time here. She really looked out for everyone on the team, so we all called her Momma Kam, which I think just shows the type of person she truly is — a loyal and loving friend, teammate and player.”
After graduating with her undergraduate degree in kinesiology, with a sports management focus in three years, Daily decided to continue her education at TWU by working toward a master of science in kinesiology with a concentration in Coaching, which she will graduate with this weekend, Dec. 10.
While earning her master’s degree, Daily said she really worked hard to balance her time between her studies and basketball, personifying the true strengths of a student-athlete.
“It was definitely a challenge trying to get used to graduate level courses, especially in the COVID year for our season,” said Daily.
On Dec. 8, Daily was named the interim head coach of the Women’s Basketball team at Cisco College in Cisco, after previously serving as the team’s head assistant.
Daily said she fell in love with the game of basketball early on in her life and she wanted to make it her mission to spread her love of the game to others through coaching.
“I love the game of basketball, because it was always there for me and was always a stress reliever,” said Daily. “I was always able to go play basketball and relax, learn new things and hang out with my friends and teammates.”
As a coach, Daily said she wants to translate the importance of a family culture to her team at Cisco, a value she learned while playing for Coach Jillson at TWU.
“There are a lot of things that I think translate for me as a coach from TWU to Cisco,” said Daily. “Coach Jillson taught us — build yourself, so you can build a team around you and be better on the floor. I am trying to educate my girls about how important it is to be a team and be a family, because it translates to the court and how well you play with each other.”
In hopes of inspiring the next generation of basketball players through her coaching and imparting of wisdom, Daily said the biggest lesson she preaches to young athletes is the value of hard work and having a support system.
“Work hard, stay positive and use your friends, family and teammates as a support system, because you never truly realize how much they are there for you,” said Daily.
Daily’s ultimate dream —become a Division I basketball coach. Equipped with knowledge and passion for the game, Daily steps boldly onto the path to her dream, confident she will succeed because of the support and experiences she gained while a Pioneer.
— From TWU sports information