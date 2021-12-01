FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Lone Star Conference play looms ahead for Texas Woman’s University (4-2) on Thursday night against University of Arkansas at Fort Smith (1-3).
The Pioneers closed their non-conference schedule with a 4-2 record, including two overtime wins. After concluding their nonconference schedule in the Angelo State Thanksgiving tournament this past weekend, the Pioneers will start their conference schedule on the road against the Lady Lions of UAFS. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
TWU is ranked 74th in the country in DII in opponent FG%, as they have held their opponents to just 36.4% from the field. The only other Lone Star Conference team above the Pioneers in this category is Lubbock Christian University at No. 65.
The Pioneers hold the historical advantage over UAFS, with a 3-1 record in four meetings. In those three wins, TWU has won by an average of 10 points.
Ma’K’La Woods sits just six points away from moving into No. 21 on the TWU all-time career scoring list.
The Pioneers are coming into Thursday night’s game after a loss to Harding University. In the game against Harding, TWU lead for a majority of the game. They won the scoring battle in each quarter, except for the fourth. Closing the game will be key for the Pioneers to start off conference play with a win.