Softball
Pioneers fall to
Our Lady of the Lake
TYLER — Taylor Goulet turned in a two-hit effort, while Tatum Quaker threw 4 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run, but TWU was unable to overcome timely hitting in the middle innings by Our Lady of the Lake University, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Saints on Friday afternoon in Tyler.
The Pioneers (0-3) opened scoring in the bottom of the second inning, as Goulet’s one-out triple set up an RBI single by Alexys Ginegaw to give TWU an early 1-0 advantage.
The Saints (4-4) opened the fourth inning with four consecutive hits to put two runs across and chase TWU starter Jalee McDonald, and OLLU added one more run on a wild pitch to grab a 3-1 advantage.
TWU responded in the bottom of the third as Tara Solomon led off with a solo homer, pulling the Pioneers to within 3-2, but OLLU added another two runs in the fourth. Goulet doubled with one out in the fourth but the Saints would not allow another baserunner as pitcher Angela Ramirez retired the final 11 Pioneers hitters.
McDonald fell to 0-2 on the season after surrendering three runs, all earned, on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings of work.
On Saturday, TWU is scheduled to play OLLU at 10 a.m., then Rogers State at 3 p.m.
Soccer
Saturday game versus UT-Tyler postponed
Due to unplayable field conditions, Saturday’s TWU soccer match against UT-Tyler has been postponed. The two schools will work toward finding a makeup date.
The Pioneers are now scheduled to return to action on March 6, hosting Dallas Baptist at 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
TWU finishes third
at OU quad meet
NORMAN, Okla. — Paige Stuyniski tied her career high on bars with a 9.825, leading the way as the Pioneers turned in a third-place finish at Oklahoma’s quad meet Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center.
No. 3 Oklahoma earned a first-place finish, scoring 197.175, while No. 10 Denver finished second at 196.875. TWU’s 193.650 finished ahead of Lindenwood’s 191.625.
“Overall I am proud of the team’s performance tonight,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “There were some moments throughout the night that they didn’t fully trust their abilities and attack their skills with full confidence, which cost us a number of tenths on every event.
“However, I am proud of how they finished strong on bars, and how it has set us up well to start off confidently on Sunday’s meet in Colorado.”
Opening on beam, the Pioneers were led by matching 9.775s by Alix Pierce and Madeline Gose, while Daisy Woodring added a 9.700 as TWU put together a 48.425 in the opening rotation. Mara Johnson narrowly missed a career high with her 9.775 on floor in the second rotation, while Gose hit a 9.750 and Woodring scored a 9.725 as the Pioneers scored 48.550.
On vault, Gose’s 9.775 led the way for the Pioneers, as TWU held a narrow lead over Lindenwood after a team 48.225.
However, the team’s confidence grew through the night and culminated with solid performances on bars, led by Stuyniski’s 9.825. Steelie King scored a 9.725 and Griffith added a 9.700, and TWU’s 48.450 provided some breathing room after the fourth rotation as the Pioneers locked down the third-place finish.
TWU returns to action on Sunday, as the Pioneers travel to Colorado Springs for a tri-meet at Air Force, facing off against host Air Force and Arizona.