Softball
Pioneers shut out
twice at UT Tyler
TYLER — TWU dropped a pair of Lone Star Conference matchups against No. 6 UT Tyler on Friday, falling 3-0 in the opener before dropping a 4-0 decision in the nightcap.
Tatum Quaker took the loss in the opening game after surrendering three runs on two hits in 3 2/3 innings of work. Kelsie Briggs threw 2 1/3 innings of perfect relief for the Pioneers (4-11, 3-7 LSC).
After a three-run fourth inning gave UT Tyler (16-4, 10-0) the lead, the Pioneers threatened in the sixth, loading the bases, but were unable to bring the runners home. Tara Solomon, Avery Williams and Alexys Ginegaw all had hits for the Pioneers.
In the nightcap, the Pioneers banged out eight hits, with two apiece coming from Solomon and Brooke Cornelison. TWU’s best threat came in the first inning, as the Pioneers loaded the bases with one out; however, a pair of grounders got UT Tyler out of the inning unscathed. The Patriots plated their first run on an error in the bottom of the second inning, and while the Pioneers would put the tying run in scoring position in the fourth and fifth innings, both times UT Tyler escaped the jam.
UT Tyler used a two-out rally in the sixth to tack on three insurance runs, and held on for the 4-0 win. Briggs took the loss after allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits in 5 1/3 innings of work.
The Pioneers return to action Sunday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader at No. 2 Texas A&M-Commerce.
Gymnastics
TWU finishes fourth
at MIC championships
NORMAL, Ill. — TWU freshman Madeline Gose posted a career-high 9.875 on beam, capturing the event title Friday, while also tying her career high on both vault and floor to lead the way for the TWU gymnastics team in a fourth-place finish at the Midwest Independent Conference championships.
Gose scored a 9.875 to share the event title in floor and a 9.850 to tie for second in vault. She was honored at the conclusion of the meet as the conference’s Newcomer of the Year.
“I am so proud of Goose and her entire body of work so far this year,” coach Lisa Bowerman said. “She thrives in competition, and the sky is the limit for her in her collegiate career.”
TWU opened with a strong team performance on vault, led by Gose’s second-place finish. Daisy Woodring added a 9.825, finishing tied for fourth, while Steelie King and Mara Johnson both tied for 11th with matching 9.775s. That score matched a career-high for Johnson. Maddie Griffith finished in 19th with a 9.725.
Gose earned a first-team all-conference honor in vault, with Woodring picking up a second-team honor.
Isabel Goyco earned a first-team all-conference honor in bars with her second-place 9.875, setting a new career record in that event, but the Pioneers struggled to keep momentum through the event as only King and Lexi Leake joined Goyco above 9.7 in the event, tying for ninth with a 9.725.
Gose’s dominant performance on beam earned another first team all-conference honor while Woodring followed with a 9.800 to become a second-team honoree for the second time in the event, tying for sixth. Goyco added a 9.7 in the event to finish tied for 13th.
Gose picked up her third first-team award with her event title on floor, while Goyco earned a second-team honor after tying for fourth with her 9.850. Mara Johnson narrowly missed a career-high with her 9.775, finishing eighth, while both Domi Bonzagni and Alix Pierce tied for 13th with matching 9.750s.
TWU’s next team performance will come at the USA Gymnastics National Championship event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on April 9. The Pioneers will now wait to see if any gymnasts qualify for a regional berth, with that competition slated to take place April 1.
— From TWU sports information