Goyco to compete in Athens regional
Texas Woman’s University junior gymnast Isabel Goyco will compete on Friday, April 2, at noon in the Athens NCAA Regional hosted by the University of Georgia.
Goyco earned an individual berth in the floor exercise after averaging 9.838 in the event. Goyco matched her career-high with a 9.900 agains Southeast Missouri and has scored 9.800 or above seven times this year, with a National Qualifying Score (NQS) of 9.875. She was selected as a first-team All-American in that event this season.
The junior captured three event titles on floor this season, capturing her first with a 9.800 in a tri-meet with Lindenwood and Southeast Missouri, then following with the 9.900 in the dual matchup with Southeast Missouri. Her third event title came in TWU’s regular-season finale against Centenary, where she logged a 9.875.
Goyco will compete alongside Georgia in their first rotation on Friday.
Live stats for the regional event will be available on twuathletics.com, with a webstream provided by ESPN+. The athletic department will hold a viewing of Goyco’s performance beginning at noon Friday at Dianne Baker Field on the TWU campus.
