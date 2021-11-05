Bailey Wozniak narrowly missed a triple-double with 47 assists, nine digs, and six kills, hitting .462, while Isabel Vega Calderon hit .324 with 14 kills, leading the way offensively as the Texas Woman's University volleyball team (9-16, 4-10 Lone Star Conference) rallied to take a 3-2 win over Texas-Permian Basin (14-8, 9-5) on Friday night inside Kitty Magee Arena.
After UTPB took a 25-16 win in the opening set, TWU came back with 25-22 and 25-21 wins in sets two and three. The Falcons knotted the match at 25-16 in the fourth set before TWU won the decisive fifth set 15-13.
TWU jumped out to a 5-2 advantage in the opening set before UTPB reeled off five straight points to take a 7-5 lead, and the Falcons would not trail again in the set. The Pioneers took a 12-6 lead in the second set and this time held momentum. UTPB narrowed the TWU lead to 22-21, but the Pioneers closed out the set scoring three of four to knot the match at 1-1.
The Pioneers continued with the momentum through set three, taking an 8-1 lead and leading wire-to-wire. UTPB pulled to within two (23-21) in the late stages of the set before TWU closed it out with two straight kills to take a 2-1 match lead.
The Falcons fought back in the fourth set, turning an 8-7 deficit into a 13-8 lead after scoring six straight, and UTPB did not trail again in the set.
The Falcons opened the fifth set with a 5-2 advantage, but TWU fought back to knot the match at 6-6 and battled through five ties, the last coming at 13-13, before TWU closed the set and match with a pair of points.
The Pioneers close the home portion of the regular season on Saturday with a 2 p.m. match against Western New Mexico.