Volleyball
Pioneers come up short as UT Permian Basin wins in four sets
Texas Woman's volleyball (10-6, 1-3) fell to UT Permian Basin (7-7, 2-1) in four sets Saturday afternoon in the Falcon Dome.
The Pioneers began set one with a kill from Trixie Oche and an assist from Lizzy Reed. Several errors from the Pioneers resulted in losing their lead against the Falcons. After trading points, TWU held the Falcons to a deficit of 18-14. The Falcons responded with a big push of seven points, closing the set 25-22.
Early in the second set, the Falcons took the lead after a series of attacks and errors exchanged from both teams. A side-out from the Pioneers allowed them to go on a scoring run and even the playing field in Set 2. The Pioneers fought to maintain their scoring gap but couldn't close the set, which the Falcons took 25-15.
After a service error from the Falcons and a big kill from Lexi Williams, the Pioneers started Set 3 with a lead. Using a six-point scoring run and capitalizing on the Falcons errors, the Pioneers took the set 25-15.
After a solid performance in the third set, the Pioneers opened the fourth set with an attack error, creating a window of opportunity for the Falcons to take the lead. After trading several points with the Falcons, the Pioneers, unable to finish, fell in the fourth set 25-16.
Tori Woods led the Pioneers in kills, tallying 10, followed by Oche and Cara Pool, who each recorded six kills. Lizzy Reed led the match with 26 assists and recorded nine digs. Yanely Pabon led the Pioneers with 13 digs.
"Our team had an up-and-down match today," TWU coach Jeff Huebner said. "Moving forward, we are going to need to continue to challenge the match and decrease our out of system attacking errors to continue to improve."
The Pioneers are heading to Portales, New Mexico, to take on Eastern New Mexico on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Soccer
Pioneers tie St. Mary's
For the third time this season and second time on the road, the TWU soccer team walked off the pitch with a tie.
TWU (1-5-3, 1-1-2) played a full 90 minutes of action against St. Mary's (7-2-1, 1-2-1) and ended the match knotted 0-0.
"I'm proud of the way our team battled on the road against a really good opponent and got a result," TWU coach Babak Abouzar said. "Points are hard to come by in our conference, so we'll take it. Early on in the game, we created some good opportunities. We still need to continue to work on our execution in the final third. Morgan [Sherman] made some really good saves in the second half to keep us in the game. It feels great to get a shutout, especially on the road."
Last year, the Pioneers ended regulation tied three times, heading into overtime. With the rule changes in 2022, overtime is no longer played in regular season contests; as a result, the Pioneers have ended three matches in stalemate ties.
The story of Saturday afternoon was the Pioneers' tough, shutdown defensive action. While the Rattlers got off 20 shots and put six on frame, TWU's backline assisted in thwarting the shots, while goalkeeper Morgan Sherman made incredible saves to complete the shutout.
Sherman finished the match with a clean sheet for the second time this season and recorded six saves on the afternoon.
Sherman currently ranks second in saves per game in the Lone Star Conference with 4.78 per game. She ranks eighth in the LSC with a .782 saving percentage.
For their next LSC match, the Pioneers will travel to Dallas Baptist University to take on the No. 1 Patriots at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.